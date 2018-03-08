 
A Pet with Paws® Launches New Denim Collection

A Pet with Paws® Launches New Denim Collection to Compliment Eco-Conscious Pet Carrier and Accessory Line at Global Pet Expo Booth #4116
 
 
A Pet With Paws Logo
A Pet With Paws Logo
 
NEW YORK - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Best known for their chic and environmentally conscious pet carrier and accessory line, A Pet with Paws is excited to announce the launch of their new Denim Collection. Products available in the denim line include two carriers, a training bag and a poop bag pouch. Best known for their chic and environmentally conscious pet carrier and accessory line, A Pet with Paws will be launching their new Denim Collection at Booth #4116.

Denim will forever be a big part of our wardrobes and that's not changing much for 2018. There is an abundance of wearable denim trends flooding the fashion world this year, from baggy jeans to embellished denim, men'shats on men and laced up boots.  It's safe to say denim will always be in style due to its versatile, global appeal, durable, seasonless and easy to wear fabric.

"Denim is the most universal fabric. It cuts through all demographic barriers and ages and is worn by babies to seniors.  Chic people wear jeans with jewelry, a designer jacket and a nice handbag, and workmen wear jeans with hardhats," states Ann Greenberg, Designer and Founder of A Pet With Paws®.

A Pet with Paws® is excited to incorporate this iconic fabric into their fashionable and sustainable pet carriers and accessory line. The new denim products will be available as a smart Poop Bag Pouch, Training Bag, Quilted Denim Carrier and Dark Denim Carrier with vegan leather fsbdt trim that resembles a handbag. The carriers will also work with their patent pending, four spinner, wheel Pet-Trek® enabling pet parents to travel effortlessly and in style with the pets.

All of A Pet with Paws products merge chic contemporary and functional design with thoughtful, eco-friendly and cruelty-free materials, filling the void of sophisticated and stylish pet products that are also safe and comfortable for the pet. Plus, the added bonus of being vegan contributes to preserving the environment and gives pet owners the opportunity to promote a more sustainable lifestyle.

About A Pet with Paws: A Pet with Paws is an innovative collection of stylish, sustainable pet carriers and accessories. Our commitment to pet travel is essential to our holistic approach of creating responsible, sophisticated products. We combine chic contemporary styles with safety minded designs to create beautiful products that are living pawprints of our core values. People, Pooches and The Planet; that's our cause. This fabulous company has partnered with Tress for the Future and for every bag, carrier, or accessory that is sold, a tree is planted. Learn more about A Pet with Paws at: https://www.apetwithpaws.com/

Connect Socially:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/apetwithpaws/.

Twitter: @APetwithPaws

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/apetwithpaws/.

Instagram: @APetWithPaws

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChVOfVepWUcm6oq4Y2ca5xw

Dana Humphrey
***@gmail.com
Source:Whitegate PR INC
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Click to Share