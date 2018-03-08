News By Tag
Broadway Kitchens and Baths Offering Exciting Rolling Kitchen Islands
Designed to Handle Plenty of Weight and Various Storage Needs
Home owners looking for one of these ideal islands can contact Broadway Kitchens and Baths or visit one of their showrooms for design ideas on incorporating a rolling island into their small kitchen. They offer models that feature a stainless steel top, wood finishes or marble surfaces.
Each island offers a series of cabinets that are convenient for storage. These cabinets are designed in a variety of sizes and layouts. These include pull-out and traditional door models alike.
Some side features may be found on some of these islands as well. These side features include spots for storing and securing food preparation items, linens and much more.
The wheels on a typical island fsbdt are designed with locks and other features in order to keep the island in place.
Information on these islands and other products available through Broadway Kitchens and Baths can be found online at www.broadwaykitchens.com. They have 2 beautiful showrooms One in New York City at 42 East 21st Street and in Englewood, New Jersey.
Media Contact
Company: Broadway Kitchens and Baths
Address: 42 East 21st Street, New York, NY 10010 and 257 South Dean Street, Englewood, NJ 07631
Website: www.broadwaykitchens.com
Contact
Broadway Kitchens & Baths
Violet
***@broadwaykitchens.com
