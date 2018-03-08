Friends and family invited to 'hop' over to The Collection at RiverPark for bunny photos and fun

The Collection invites guests of all ages to participate in spring fling family activities

-- Hop on the bunny trail and celebrate the arrival of spring by hunting for golden eggs, taking photos with the bunny and other happenings at The Collection at RiverPark.Beginning March 22 - 31, guests of all ages are invited to search The Collection to find the coveted golden egg. Guests can redeem the golden egg at Guest Services on Park View Court for a variety of different prizes such as: Passes to the Santa Barbara Zoo, $20 gift cards to IT'SUGAR, Menchies, movie passes and more.For additional information on what prize will be featured each day, visit The Collection at RiverPark Facebook page.Have a hoppin' good time and start your spring fling off right with the Easter bunny at The Annex. Bring the little ones and capture those special close-up moments with photos with the bunny. Photo packages are available for purchase. For photo packages, prices and more information please visit TheCollectionRP.com.Photos with the BunnyMar. 29 from 3 – 7 p.m., Mar. 30 from 3 – 7 p.m., and Mar. 31 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.The Annex at The Collection at RiverParkThe Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-a carefully crafted assortment of established and contemporary designer shops, distinctive dining, and signature entertainment venues. Anchors include Target, Century RiverPark 16, REI, Whole Foods Market, H&M, 24-Hour SuperSport and The Container Store. Restaurants include Yard House, Larsen's Grill, Gen Korean BBQ, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Maria's Italian Kitchen and more. Follow us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram at TheCollectionRP.###Consortium MediaSarah MacMillan805.654.1564 ext. 119Latasha Ball805.654.1564 ext. 115