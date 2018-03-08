 
March 2018





Colorado-Based Startups Join Forces

MVP Finance and TetraMetrix are Changing the Way Athletes Play—and Manage Their Money
 
 
BOULDER, Colo. - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- MVP Finance, a financial e-learning platform, and TetraMetrix, a performance maximization system, have formed a partnership to provide athletes with cutting-edge tools that drive success on and off the court or field.

"While TetraMetrix helps improve physical performance, MVP Finance aids in effective mental performance when managing one's money," said Andre Matip, CEO of MVP Finance.

Through this collaboration, athletes will be able to refine their sports skills while also staying on top of their finances as they explore professional and educational opportunities.

"Our goal is not to just offer products and services, but to provide people with a revolutionary way to transform their athletic and financial behaviors," said Joshua Marable, CEO of TetraMetrix.

TetraMetrix provides performance benchmarking, personality profiling and customized training regimes, giving sports players a multidimensional view of their progress.

MVP Finance, on the other hand, offers numerous 2-3 minute videos written by tax, law and business experts; an app that combines learning with gamification; and several money management tools.

"At the end of the day, a successful future fsbdt is our product. By being strategic with your sports playing, you become more valuable. And by learning key financial topics and behaviors, you maximize your chances of turning your part-time hobby into a full-time job," said Matip.

MVP Finance recently launched a fundraising campaign on Kickstarter. You can support the company's financial literacy initiative by going to Kickstarter.Here is the link: (https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/goog_1121875852)https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1242694007/mvp-finance-know-your-finances-better-your-future?ref=user_menu.

Source:MVP Finance, LLC
