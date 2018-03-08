News By Tag
Your new travel guide. Brian Lewis launches Discovery Map of Telluride
"Think Telluride with the San Juan Mountains and you automatically think of outdoor things to do—skiing, hiking, jeeping, fishing—but it also has a rich history in the silver and gold mining industry of the 19th century. That includes a very interesting historical district," said Lewis. "This map will provide a host of things for visitors to do and see before and after their outdoor activities in the mountains."
Discovery Maps are colorful, hand-drawn maps that have become a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and tourist destinations. Discovery Map of Telluride will include sites and destinations from Telluride and neighboring towns of Montrose and Ouray.
Discovery Maps are typically found on display in local stores, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions. In addition to the printed map, DiscoveryMap.com offers curated content for Telluride visitors and those planning a trip. The interactive map found there is to scale thus can be used for turn-by-turn directions as well as to access detailed information about areas of interest, places to eat, lodging and other noteworthy sites including and beyond the printed map area.
"One of the great benefits of owning this map has been that I've learned so much more about the area and its history," said Lewis, who grew up in the greater Denver area. He and his wife Mellissa live with their four children in Montrose. "For somebody whose work history is in retail, this venture fsbdt has also provided me the opportunity to get out and meet people and business owners in the community and I've really enjoyed that."
Discovery Map of Telluride will be available in September 2018. Businesses interested in advertising can contact Lewis at 970-369-9443 or brianlewis@discoverymap.com (https://discoverymap.highrisehq.com/
Discovery Map International has maps in more than 130 locations across North America. Forbes Magazine recently named Discovery Map® one of the top 5 franchises to buy with an initial investment under $150,000. The initial franchise fee is $25,000.
For more information on the Discovery Map franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com/
About Discovery Map International, Inc.
About Discovery Map International is the country's leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Maps can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Named by Forbes as "one of the best franchises to buy" in 2015, Discovery Maps International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains.
For information about the Discovery Map International franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com or call 802-316-4060
