News By Tag
* Easter
* Family
* Free
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Easter Bunny Photo Experience Is Coming Soon To Ontario Mills To Delight Families
Families can also visit the Caring Bunny - a unique event in a subdued environment tailored to children with special needs
Save time and avoid the line with Bunny by Appointment!
The Bunny Photo Experience begins Friday, March 9from 10am – 8pm and runsthroughMarch 31, inFashion Alley near Coach. Families will have the chance to visit with the Bunny and take home a treasured snapshot of the fun occasion.
The Simon Bunny Photo Experience is again sponsored by GYMBOREE GROUP. The GYMBOREE GROUP is a specialty retailer operating stores selling high-quality apparel and accessories for children under the Gymboree, Gymboree Outlet, Janie and Jack, and Crazy 8 brands.
"We love to hold family-friendly events and we always look forward to watching children interact with the Bunny at Easter," saidLisa Restaino, Director of Marketing at Ontario Mills.
Ontario Mills' Caring Bunny™ event will offer families that have children with special needs a subdued environment to participate in the Bunny Photo Experience. Caring Bunny, the largest program of its kind, has been developed by Simon and is guided by AbilityPath.org, a national online resource hub and special needs community. Over 90 Simon® properties will host the Caring Bunny this season. Promotional assistance for Caring Bunny has been provided by Autism Speaks.
On March 11 from 10AM-11AM,many steps will be taken to reduce sensory triggers, creating a more comforting environment for children's cherished visit with the Bunny. The subdued environment is likely to include (specific elements or aesthetics may vary):
• Turning off in-mall music, stopping escalators located near the photo set, dimming the lights and shutting down fountains for the duration of the event.
• Eliminating queue lines through the use of a numbering system whereby guests approach the set when their number is called.
• Special activities geared toward the needs of the child during the 'wait' period to help the child understand what activities will occur during the visit.
About Ontario Mills
Ontario Mills, California's largest outlet and value retail shopping destination, offers the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores, including Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Tory Burch Outlet, Coach, UNIQLO, Ulta Beauty, Restoration Hardware Outlet, Tommy Bahama Outlet, Nordstrom Rack, H&M, Forever 21, J.Crew Factory, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Hollister Co. Outlet, and Nike Factory Store. Shoppers can enjoy dining and entertainment venues such as Market Broiler, Rainforest Cafe, Dave & Buster's, Blaze Pizza, Johnny Rockets, Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theatre and AMC 30 Theatres.
Ontario Mills is located at the intersection of Interstates 10 & 15 in Ontario, CA, 38 miles east of Los Angeles and within driving distance west of Palm Springs and north of San Diego. The center is open regularly from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon-Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, please call (909) 484-8301 (tel:+19094848301), visit http://www.simon.com/
About Simon
Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership, management and development and a S&P100 company. Our industry-leading retail properties and investments across North America, Europe and Asia provide shopping experiences for millions of consumers every day and generate billions in annual fsbdt retail sales. For more information, visit simon.com.
About AbilityPath.org
AbilityPath.org is an online hub and special needs community for parents and professionals to learn, connect and live a more balanced life. The website combines social networking features with expert content from AbilityPath.org's team of educators, parents, therapists and medical professionals.AbilityPath.org was created by Community Gatepath, a nonprofit with over 90 years of experience serving families and children with special needs by fostering hope, dignity and independence. AbilityPath.org may also be found on Facebook and Twitter.
About Autism Speaks
Autism Speaks is the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization. It is dedicated to funding research into the causes, prevention, treatments and a cure for autism; increasing awareness of autism spectrum disorders; and advocating for the needs of individuals with autism and their families. Autism Speaks was founded in February 2005 by Suzanne and Bob Wright, the grandparents of a child with autism. Mr. Wright is the former vice chairman of General Electric and chief executive officer of NBC and NBC Universal. Since its inception, Autism Speaks has committed more than $500 million to its mission, the majority in science and medical research. Each year Walk Now for Autism Speaks events are held in more than 100 cities across North America. On the global front, Autism Speaks has established partnerships in more than 40 countries on five continents to foster international research, services and awareness. To learn more about Autism Speaks, please visit AutismSpeaks.org.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse