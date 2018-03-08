News By Tag
Lucd adds Chris Carothers, Ph.D. to Board of Advisors
World Renown Expert in Distributed Computing join Lucd Advisory Team
Professor Carothers is an NSF CAREER Award winner as well as three times Best Paper award winner at the ACM-SIGSIM PADS Conference. Since joining Rensselaer, he has developed a world-class research portfolio which includes funding from the NSF, the U.S. Department of Energy, Army Research Laboratory, Air Force Research Laboratory, as well as several companies, including IBM, General Electric, and AT&T. Additionally, Professor Carothers serves as the Director for the Rensselaer Center for Computational Innovations (CCI). CCI is a partnership between Rensselaer and IBM. It's flagship supercomputer is a 1 petaFLOP IBM Blue Gene/Q system with 80 terabytes of memory, 81,920 processing cores and over 2 petabytes of disk storage.
Dr Carothers is also a faculty member in the Computer Science Department at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He received his Ph.D., M.S., and B.S. from Georgia Institute of Technology. His research interests are focused on massively parallel computing which involve the creation of high-fidelity models of extreme-scale networks and computer systems. These models have executed using nearly 2,000,000 processing cores on the largest leadership class supercomputers in the world.
"AI holds so much promise for businesses fsbdt to provide us better products and services. But, in order to gain required accuracies, AI needs to scale. I am excited to work with a company like Lucd that is working to ingrain that sophisticated level scale into their platform", said Dr. Carothers.
"Dr. Carothers is one of the world's leading experts in distributed computing that is needed for AI success. His position on our Board of Advisors is a strength to Lucd and our customers that cannot be overstated", said David Bauer, Ph.D., CTO, Lucd, Inc.
About Lucd, Inc.
Lucd develops pioneering capabilities in AI, Big Data, Data Fusion and Machine Learning. Deep Insight leverages these capabilities to deliver to the needs of AI innovators that are transforming business and public-sector organizations. For more information visit https://www.lucd.ai/
