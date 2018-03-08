 
Industry News





Vesta Takes Diamond in the FLCAJ Readers' Choice Awards

Florida Property Management Firm Voted One of Industry's Best in 2018 Publication
 
 
Vesta - FLCAJ (1)
 
Listed Under

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Florida Community Association Journal magazine (http://www.fcapgroup.com/flcaj/) announced its fifth annual Readers' Choice Award winners in the March 2018 issue of the magazine (http://pubs.royle.com/publication/?i=476784) with an expanded section profiling notable winners for the year.

In its inaugural year of participation, Vesta Property Services (https://vestapropertyservices.com/) was voted a Platinum Level winner in the Management category of the awards. The award, voted on by clients, peers and vendors, is a recognition of Vesta's commitment to excellence in community management and lifestyle services.

"Knowing these votes came from people involved throughout the industry is acknowledgment that we are succeeding in our effort of becoming a first choice for Florida Property Management,"said Bob Stevens, President, Community Management Division.

The FLCAJ Readers' Choice Awards is a unique recognition program that shines a spotlight on the positive and productive contributions by community association service providers across Florida. The awards are presented to service providers that demonstrate, through their commitment to the community associations they serve, an exemplary level of proficiency, reliability, fairness, and integrity.

Since being founded in 2013, the Readers' Choice Awards have grown every year. With more than 390 service providers nominated for this year's awards and more than 7,500 votes cast, this was the largest voting pool yet.

There is no fee to enter the Awards and the entire submission process is done online. Winners are chosen based solely on the total number of votes.

About FCAP

FCAP (Florida Community Association Professionals) is a member-based, professional organization dedicated to training, equipping, and advocating for Florida community association professionals including managers, service providers, and community volunteer leaders. For more information, please visit fcapgroup.com.

About fsbdt Vesta Property Services

Vesta Property Services provides financing, management and ancillary services to developers of planned unit communities and resident associations in connection with clubhouses, golf courses and other amenity and infrastructure facilities and commercial real estate management.  The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. with offices strategically located throughout Florida. They have more than 1,000 associates providing a wide spectrum of services to more than 200,000 residents, tenants, and unit owners. To learn more about the company's community management solutions, visit www.vestapropertyservices.com.

Media Contact
Kevin Johnston
***@vestapropertyservices.com
904351831
End
Source:
Email:***@vestapropertyservices.com Email Verified
