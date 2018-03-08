Seminole PowerSports Extends Motorcross Program to Continue Educating Consumers on Motorcross Safety

Sanfrod, Florida Power Sports Dealership Continues Partnership with Kyle Farnell

Media Contact

Seminole PowerSports

kirby@seminolepowersports.com

844-871-2718 Seminole PowerSports844-871-2718

End

-- Seminole PowerSports and Kyle Farnell are continuing to offer two free lessons to customers that purchase dirt bikes at Seminole PowerSports. Kirby Mullins, owner of Seminole PowerSports, states, "Last year, we started a program to help educate consumers on motorcross safety and awareness. Kyle Farnell, a motorcross racer that we help sponsor, offers his time and expertise to help customers with their dirt bike skills. Our customers loved having the opportunity to enhance their skills. The two free lessons along with learning tips and safety from a motorcross racer was a big hit. Because of the huge success of this partnership, we have decided to continue offering this program in 2018."In order to take advantage of this offer, consumers need to first purchase a dirt bike at Seminole PowerSports. After purchasing the bike, consumers need to call Kyle Farnell directly at 386-843-1239 in order to reserve their space. The lessons are offered on Wednesdays at 3pm and last approximately two hours. The two free lessons are valued at $50.With over 44,000 square feet of space, Seminole PowerSports has the ability to offer a wide range of new and used power sports equipment and vehicles for purchase. Power sports such as dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATV's, side by sides, and personal watercraft are available. Major brands such as Honda, Yamaha, Can-Am, Kawasaki, Husqvarna, and Sea-Doo are all featured at this Central Florida power sports store. To explore the available inventory, please visit online at www.seminolepowersports.com/default.asp?page=xFeaturedInventory.Need financing? Seminole PowerSports has financing options available. Applying for financing is as simple as filling out an on-line application. To learn more and to access the application, please visit online at www.seminolepowersports.com/buy-a-motorcycle-atv-pwc-side-x-side-or-boat-with-credit--financing. Be sure to check out the manufacturer promotions. These promotions vary and can help consumers save money. To access the promotions, please visit www.seminolepowersports.com/check-out-our--promos.After fsbdt purchasing a power sport, keep it in tip top shape. Seminole PowerSports has an on-site service department. The service department consists of almost 18,000 square feet of space which includes 12 active bays with lifts, 2 wash/detail bays, and an upper mezzanine level for indoor unit storage. There are also 3 sets of PWC racks which can accommodate 54 skis, a 1,400-gallon Ethanol-free fuel tank, and a state of the art Dynojet 250i dynamometer. All of the service technicians are MMI graduates and are certified by the manufacturers. The service department is available for routine maintenance as well as repair needs. All types of power vehicles can be serviced including dirt bikes, ATV's, motorcycles, personal watercraft and more. The technicians are on hand during all business hours. To schedule an appointment at the service center, please visit online at www.seminolepowersports.com/repair-your-motorcycle-atv-pwc-side-x-side-or-boat-with-certified-technicians--service.Seminole PowerSports has been providing Central Florida with power sports for over 25 years. Mullins adds, "Residents of Seminole, Lake, Orange, Volusia, and Brevard counties all have benefitted from the services that Seminole PowerSports can provide. We have a vast inventory of power sports, competitive pricing, financing and promotion options, and a state of the art service center. Our store has built a reputation as the #1 dealer in Central Florida based on customer service and satisfaction. Come visit Seminole PowerSports and see what we can offer you."Seminole PowerSports is conveniently located at 1200 Rinehart Road in Sanford, Florida near State Road 46 and Interstate 4. To learn more about this power sport dealer, please visit online at www.seminolepowersports.com/or call 844-871-2718. Call or visit today!