Gospel Music and Cultural Heritage in Broward County

The Broward Alliance of Gospel Music Professionals announces its participation in the Synergy Summit 2018 for Cultural Heritage & Tourism which will take place in Fort Lauderdale at "FatVilliage" with a 100-piece choir and drumline .

2018 Synery Summit Spread the Word

• Events FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - March 14, 2018 - PRLog -- The Broward Alliance of Gospel Music professionals will feature two of its well known artist Zoretta Hopkins and Otis Flowers along with the Florida Fellowship Super Choir and the Dillard High School Drumline.



Keeping in line with C.H.A.T. who is hosting the Synergy Summit 2018 Cultural Heritage & Tourism theme the Broward Alliance of Gospel Music Professionals mission is to educate and promote the heritage of Gospel Music and its rich history here in the South Florida Area.



The Cultural Heritage Alliance for Tourism, Inc. (CHAT) in partnership with the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau (GFLCVB) presents the 1st Annual Synergy Summit for Cultural and Heritage Tourism (Cultural & Heritage Tourism Summit) scheduled for May 16-18, 2018. The Cultural & Heritage Tourism Summit will fsbdt be held in several locations throughout Broward County. The Renaissance Plantation Hotel will serve as the host hotel.



The Cultural & Heritage Tourism Summit is all about making connections that extend beyond the causeway, city and county lines.



The Summit's goal is to connect tourism-related small businesses, attractions, tour operators, artists and tour guides with Convention & Visitors Bureaus (CVBs), hotel concierges, destination management companies (DMCs), travel agents, online travel agents and meeting & event planners through one-on-one matchmaking meetings and the Summit Expo showcasing their attractions, products and services.



For more information on Synergy Summit 2018 for Cultural Heritage and Tourism please visit their website at chatsummit2018 (



Media Contact

Broward/Ft. Lauderdale Alliance of Gospel Music

www.bfagospelmusic.com

