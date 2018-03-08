 
News By Tag
* Law School Ranking
* GWU Law School
* GW law school
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098


GWU Leaps Ahead in USNews Law School Rankings

Eight Point Increase, Huge By Any Measure, Reverses Recent Decline
 
 
But GWU's Huge Increase Will Have a Major Impact
But GWU's Huge Increase Will Have a Major Impact
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Law School Ranking
GWU Law School
GW law school

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

WASHINGTON - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- At least according to unofficial leaks of the soon-to-be-released rankings of law schools by U.S. News, the George Washington University Law School has dramatically reversed its recent precipitous decline, and has risen an effective eight positions in these very influential rankings, notes public interest law professor John Banzhaf.

        GWU, which had been in the top 20 as recently as 2011, had fallen some 10 ranking points since then is last year's rankings.  However, because GWU has often been tied with other schools for the same numerical ranking, the fall was actually more than 12 positions from 2011 to last year's 2017 ranking.

        According to the leaked rankings, GWU is now 24, tied with Notre Dame.  But because it was tied with 5 other law schools last year, the effective climb in rankings is eight, not six as it appear from a casual glance at the list of law schools and their associated rankings. [SEE BELOW]

        There are just as many theories behind this dramatic improvement in rankings as there are theories to explain the recent fall, and we will learn more when the official ranking, and the mathematics behind them, are finally released in just a few days.

        Prof Banzhaf says that he and his law school colleagues are very pleased with the new vastly improved ranking, which will undoubtedly increase the number of applicants who will choose to attend GWU over lesser ranked law schools.

        It will also help to improve the quality of the entering class - at least as represented on test scores and undergraduate grades - and therefore the level at which 1L courses can be taught, the percentage of students who will eventually pass the bar, etc.

Below are the USNews rankings of the GWU Law School over the past several years.

2017 30     #30, but tied with 5 other schools, so EFFECTIVELY = 32.5
2016 25     #25, but tied with 3 other schools, so EFFECTIVELY = 26.5
2015 21     fsbdt #22, but tied with 3 other schools, so EFFECTIVELY = 23.5
2014 21.5   #20, but tied with 2 other schools, so EFFECTIVELY = 21
2013 20.5   #21, but tied with 1 other school, so EFFECTIVELY = 21.5
2012 20.5   #20, but tied with 1 other school, so EFFECTIVELY = 20.5
2011 20

JOHN F. BANZHAF III, B.S.E.E., J.D., Sc.D.
Professor of Public Interest Law
George Washington University Law School,
FAMRI Dr. William Cahan Distinguished Professor,
Fellow, World Technology Network,
Founder, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH),
2000 H Street, NW, Wash, DC 20052, USA
(202) 994-7229 // (703) 527-8418
http://banzhaf.net/  jbanzhaf3ATgmail.com  @profbanzhaf

Contact
GW LAW
***@gwu.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@gwu.edu Email Verified
Tags:Law School Ranking, GWU Law School, GW law school
Industry:Legal
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Public Interest Law Professor John Banzhaf PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share