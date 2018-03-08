News By Tag
One Fur All Launching New Pet House Candles and Fragrances at Global Pet Expo Booth #879
One Fur All, best known for Pet House products that make pet-loving homes smell great will be launching new candles and fragrances at Global Pet Expo on March 21 - 23 in Orlando, FL, Booth #879.
There are various pet odor elimination products available on the market. Many products don't work well or may contain toxic ingredients;
Pet House products are safe and smell great. They are also attractive and packaged to appeal to any pet lover, making them great gifts, too.
Launched a little more than three years ago, Pet House products are now sold in over 1,000 locations in the USA and internationally.
One Fur All's new line of candles, Pet House Sentiments, consists of four candles, each featuring a different quote or saying about pets along with a unique fragrance. Sentiments candles are a perfect gift for any pet lover.
"We are really excited and eagerly looking forward to showcasing our new candle line and fragrances at Global Pet Expo," expresses David Neuwirth, Founder of One Fur All, "We especially feel The Pet House Sentiments collection will be a big hit due to fsbdt its vibrant appeal, unique scents, and words that speak to every pet owners' heart."
In addition to producing high-quality products for pet families, One Fur All supports non-profit rescue organizations as well. They are avid proponents of animal adoption and have made it a part of their mission to help support non-profit, no-kill rescue groups across the United States.
