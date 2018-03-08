OrthAzone Announces New Partnership with SHINING 3D

New Orthodontics product partnership between OrthAzone and SHINING 3D

-- OrthAzone, the "amazon.com for orthodontic supplies" is proud to add the new 3D AutoScanDS-EXdental scanner to their site. SHINING 3D, a global leader in the 3D digitizing and 3D printing industry, has created an unexpectedly cost-effective option for the dental and orthodontic market.With a brand-new modern design, AutoScanDS-EX has a fully open structure, making it easier to operate and convenient for model and impression scanning. With new detachable modules, this scanner can be updated easily by changing modules rather than replacing the whole machine. Furthermore, it supports multiple functions including articulator scanning, triple-tray impression scanning and texture scanning. With this revolutionary technology, the AutoScanDS-EX realizes a more efficient overall work-flow, saving time by providing an optimal data post-processing option through LAN networks. It allows you to scan and process data on separate computers."This scanner is pretty amazing! It is small, quick, accurate and is one of the best priced scanners that I have seen on the market.It's open data format along with being lightweight and small footprint makes it the ideal scanning solution certainly for my practice." said Dr. Maryann Kriger DDS, Cofounder and President of OrthAzone. "Bringing the latest 3D technology and products to OrthAzone customers is a constant pursuit for the OrthAzone team."Adding to the versatile application menu of this efficient scanner, Li Tao, CEO of Shining 3D said:Founded in 2004, Shining 3D quickly became China's first OTC stock company in the 3D digitizing and printing industry. They've fsbdt recently setup a San Francisco branch. It is an industry leader in R&D, sales volume, technique types, and customer satisfaction. Shining 3D offers the state-of-the-art digital 3D ecosystem with its large range of products, including digital dental solutions for the dental market. These range from data capturing 3D scanners, and model designing CAD software to product output 3D printers. Shining 3D digital dental solutions have been sold to 51 countries and created value for thousands of users worldwide.OrthAzone.com is a simple comprehensive online supply ordering system. OrthAzone.com commits to carry ONLY FDA registered products at affordable prices and works directly with manufacturers to bring savings of 30-60% on every order – with a low flat shipping fee! No membership dues, hidden costs or unnecessary overhead.