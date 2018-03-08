News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
OrthAzone Announces New Partnership with SHINING 3D
New Orthodontics product partnership between OrthAzone and SHINING 3D
"This scanner is pretty amazing! It is small, quick, accurate and is one of the best priced scanners that I have seen on the market.It's open data format along with being lightweight and small footprint makes it the ideal scanning solution certainly for my practice." said Dr. Maryann Kriger DDS, Cofounder and President of OrthAzone. "Bringing the latest 3D technology and products to OrthAzone customers is a constant pursuit for the OrthAzone team."
Adding to the versatile application menu of this efficient scanner, Li Tao, CEO of Shining 3D said: "The dental 3D scanner AutoScan-DS-
About Shining 3D, http://www.shining3ddental.com/
Founded in 2004, Shining 3D quickly became China's first OTC stock company in the 3D digitizing and printing industry. They've fsbdt recently setup a San Francisco branch. It is an industry leader in R&D, sales volume, technique types, and customer satisfaction. Shining 3D offers the state-of-the-
About OrthAzone.com
OrthAzone.com is a simple comprehensive online supply ordering system. OrthAzone.com commits to carry ONLY FDA registered products at affordable prices and works directly with manufacturers to bring savings of 30-60% on every order – with a low flat shipping fee! No membership dues, hidden costs or unnecessary overhead.
Media Contact
OrthAzone
***@orthazone.com
1(800) 833-7132
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse