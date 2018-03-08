News By Tag
The Legends Come to Carlisle – Jaguar Special Guest Announced for Import & Performance Weekend
Meet Michael Quinn, GW Bartlett, Dave Welsh and Joseph Limongelli
Michael Quinn: The grandson of Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons and personal Jaguar representative to the Queen of England, Michael Quinn will be joining us throughout the event weekend. Michael is not only a wealth of knowledge in the Jaguar realm but an enthusiast just like you! He is the current managing director of RA Creamer & Son and is also a committee member of the Royal Automobile Club.
GW Bartlett aka Gary Bartlett: Gary Bartlett is one of the foremost experts in classic Jaguar restorations. Gary started the company OSJI (Original Specification Jaguar Interiors) in 1980 and has since hand-crafted some of the top Jaguar interiors down to the finest detail. Gary is also involved with Muncie Imports & Classics, a top European and Asian vehicle restoration shop located in Muncie, Indiana.
Dave Welsh: Dave's company, Welsh Enterprises, is the largest independent supplier of Jaguar parts in North America. Dave's father, William Welsh, started Welsh Enterprises in 1976 as a full-time parts business. In the early 1990s, Welsh became a licensed salvage dealer, which has grown to be the largest Jaguar-only fsbdt salvage yard in the country.
Joseph Limongelli "aka "GT Joey": Published author, Velocity Channel TV host, and overall great car enthusiast, will be debuting and signing his all new book on Aston Martins. Joey will also be our MC for the roundtable discussion and will be talking about his next book, "Me and My Jaguar." You can also chat with him about Season 1 of Legends of Design on Velocity Channel and purchase a copy of the show on DVD.
You won't find experts like this together in one place…ANYWHERE!
