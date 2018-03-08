 
Industry News





The Legends Come to Carlisle – Jaguar Special Guest Announced for Import & Performance Weekend

Meet Michael Quinn, GW Bartlett, Dave Welsh and Joseph Limongelli
 
 
Jaguar
Jaguar
 
CARLISLE, Pa. - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- The 2018 Carlisle Import & Performance Nationals offer an international automotive showcase and this year's event is no different.  Running May 18-20 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds, the event features an all new grouping of Jaguars and Aston Martins featured in what's known as the Legends of Design.  With those cars comes some very special guests that will take you through the generations of Jaguar and Aston design.  These guests will be present from Friday to Sunday inside Building T as part of the special showcase and will also participate in a seminar on the stage inside Building T from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday only.  Following the seminar, stick around for a book signing, too.  Without further ado here are the guests and a little bit about them.

Michael Quinn:  The grandson of Jaguar founder Sir William Lyons and personal Jaguar representative to the Queen of England, Michael Quinn will be joining us throughout the event weekend. Michael is not only a wealth of knowledge in the Jaguar realm but an enthusiast just like you!  He is the current managing director of RA Creamer & Son and is also a committee member of the Royal Automobile Club.

GW Bartlett aka Gary Bartlett:  Gary Bartlett is one of the foremost experts in classic Jaguar restorations.  Gary started the company OSJI (Original Specification Jaguar Interiors) in 1980 and has since hand-crafted some of the top Jaguar interiors down to the finest detail. Gary is also involved with Muncie Imports & Classics, a top European and Asian vehicle restoration shop located in Muncie, Indiana.

Dave Welsh:  Dave's company, Welsh Enterprises, is the largest independent supplier of Jaguar parts in North America.  Dave's father, William Welsh, started Welsh Enterprises in 1976 as a full-time parts business.  In the early 1990s, Welsh became a licensed salvage dealer, which has grown to be the largest Jaguar-only fsbdt salvage yard in the country.

Joseph Limongelli "aka "GT Joey":  Published author, Velocity Channel TV host, and overall great car enthusiast, will be debuting and signing his all new book on Aston Martins.  Joey will also be our MC for the roundtable discussion and will be talking about his next book, "Me and My Jaguar."  You can also chat with him about Season 1 of Legends of Design on Velocity Channel and purchase a copy of the show on DVD.

You won't find experts like this together in one place…ANYWHERE!  Make plans now to visit Carlisle in May and enjoy "The Legends!"  Gate tickets are just $10 daily for adults, $15 for a three-day pass and kids 12 and under are FREE, plus the international showfield is always craving more cars like those showcased as part this display, too.  Learn all about the weekend, buy tickets, register and more at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

