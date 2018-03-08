News By Tag
Pug Fest at Bell Tower Shops has a pirate theme for March 24 event
Bell Tower Shops, a pet-friendly shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Fort Myers, again is partnering with the Gulf Coast Humane Society to host the 13th annual Pug Fest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 24 at Center Court.
Although the event name is Pug Fest, all breeds are welcome. Admission is free for spectators, and a $10 donation allows dogs to compete in the pirate-themed costume contest. The three best-dressed dogs will receive prizes. Dog owners also can compete in a pirate-themed costume contest of their own, while other fun contests for pets include "Bobbing for cannon balls" and "Walking the plank," along with a special trick competition.
Music will be provided by DJ Ramo G from 105.5 The Beat.
A silent auction, vendor activities and obstacle course round out Pug Fest. Sponsors for this year's Pug Fest include Morningstar, Cat Country 107.1, iHeartMedia and Gulf Coast Humane Society.
All proceeds from Pug Fest benefit the Gulf Coast Humane Society, 2010 Arcadia St. in Fort Myers. GCHS was established in 1947 as the first non-profit animal welfare organization in Southwest Florida, and the mission of the 501(c)(3) is to provide safe refuge and compassionate care, and find forever homes for abandoned and neglected animals. GCHS only admits owner-surrendered animals and transfers from other shelters and rescue groups with a high success rate of adoptions. The Humane Society's veterinary clinic is open to the public and offers a full array of affordable services six days a week. For more information about the Gulf Coast Humane Society, please call 239-332-0364 or visit www.gulfcoasthumanesociety.org.
About Bell Tower Shops
Bell Tower Shops is a landmark shopping, dining and entertainment destination centrally located in Fort Myers, Florida. The open-air center offers fine retail shops including eclectic boutiques and shopping favorites Williams-Sonoma, fsbdt Chico's, White House | Black Market, Victoria's Secret, Pink and Talbots. Exceptional shopping is complemented by distinctive restaurants:
About Madison Marquette
Madison Marquette is a leading private real estate investment manager, developer, operator and service provider headquartered in Washington, D.C. Founded in 1992, the company's reputation is built on the successful development, repositioning and redevelopment of commercial mixed-use assets in major gateway and emerging high-growth markets throughout the United States. Madison Marquette partners with global institutional and private investors to achieve industry-leading investment performance across asset classes. In addition, the firm provides integrated management and leasing services to many of the most sophisticated institutional owners in the industry. On behalf of owners and investors, Madison Marquette provides insight, and often innovative incorporation of retail, that results in high-performing and unique real estate destinations that add long-term value to their communities. Current high-profile projects include The Wharf in Washington, D.C., the redevelopment of the Asbury Park waterfront in New Jersey and Pacific Place in Seattle, WA. The firm covers major U.S. markets through its primary offices in Washington, D.C., New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle and Fort Lauderdale. Madison Marquette is a member of the Capital Guidance global group of companies. For more information, visit www.MadisonMarquette.com.
