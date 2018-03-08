 
Marquis Bank hires team for Fort Lauderdale expansion

Community bank with branches in Coral Gables and Aventura in Miami-Dade County extends reach into Broward County, Florida
 
 
Steven Sanzone, Marquis Bank market president
Steven Sanzone, Marquis Bank market president
 
CORAL GABLES, Fla. - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Four seasoned banking professionals have joined Marquis Bank to lead the bank's expansion into Broward County with a loan production office and a new branch scheduled to open soon in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The new team will be headed by South Florida banking veteran Steven Sanzone who joins Marquis as market president after spending the last 14 years as executive vice president and senior loan officer at Stonegate Bank.

Sanzone will be joined by Senior Vice President and Commercial Lending Officer Mark Huard, who will be responsible for developing business and commercial real estate relationships in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Huard has held similar positions at Stonegate Bank, Community Bank of Broward and Union Planters Bank. Also joining the Fort Lauderdale team are Banking Center Manager Jerry Grace and Commercial Loan Assistant Hazel Acea.

"We view the growth into these markets as a natural progression and I am delighted to welcome Steve and his team to Marquis Bank. They are talented bankers and their track record speaks for itself," said Chairman and CEO Javier Holtz.

"Our success is built on our ability to deliver reliable financial services with a great deal of personal care, one client at a time. Because of that I am confident that we will be able fsbdt to make an impact in the Broward market," Sanzone said.

About Marquis Bank

Marquis Bank, with more than $580 million in assets, is a full-service community bank dedicated to serving business owners, professionals and investors. Marquis has successfully blended convenient state-of-the-art technology with personal attention to create an exceptional banking experience for its clients. For more information, please call (305) 443-2922 or visit www.MarquisBank.com.

Media Contact
Melissa Lichtenheld
Wragg & Casas Strategic Communications
***@wraggcassa.com
305-372-1234
Source:Marquis Bank
Email:***@wraggcassa.com
