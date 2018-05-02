 
Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Fridge Art Fair NYC: Tonya's Tasty Triple Axel Icebox Cake Edition: Fridge does Bowie

Fridge Art Fair Brooklyn at the NU Hotel May 2-6, with New Curators and Tributes to David Bowie and Sweetie, Artists and Organizations Welcome to Apply to Exhibit The Tonya's Tasty Triple Axel Icebox Cake Edition.
 
 
Fridge Art Fair goes Ice Skating
Fridge Art Fair goes Ice Skating
 
Listed Under

NEW YORK - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Fridge Art Fair Brooklyn at the NU Hotel May 2-6, with New Curators and a Sweet Theme

Tributes to David Bowie and Sweetie, Artists and Organizations Welcome to Apply to Exhibit

The Tonya's Tasty Triple Axel Icebox Cake Edition, featuring Ziggy's Stardust Powdered Donuts. New York Edition #6

Fridge Art Fair is pleased to announce its return to Brooklyn for the 6th NYC Edition of the Fair, with a theme of (just?) desserts. The Tonya's Tasty Triple Axel Icebox Cake Edition, featuring Ziggy's Stardust Powdered Donuts.

Hosted once again by the NU Hotel in Downtown Brooklyn, this year Fridge features a tribute to David Bowie coinciding with the exhibition in residence at the Brooklyn Museum. His memory, creativity, and unique energy will be channeled through the Fridge Art Fair NYC as all attendees are invited to be a part of the Bowie Interactive Post-It Project.



,

Fridge is pleased to announce, "Eric Ginsburg's Greatest T.V. Pets Hallway of Fame (worldoferic.com)" Presented as the inaugural exhibition as a preview for the highly anticipated, Eric Ginsburg Cultural Institute in Honor of the Greatest Pet Celebrities of Television Era: The Hague, Kingdom of the Netherlands (המכון התרבותי אריק גינסבורג לכבוד סלבריטאים לחיות מחמד הגדולים של עידן הטלוויזיה: האג, ממלכת הולנד) scheduled to open this summer.  We are honored to present 25 pet paintings: from dogs to whales of televisions top 25 pets by artist Eric Ginsburg (worldoferic.com) based on the foundations highly respected research study which is often considered the standard in respect to this.

Fridge Art Fair NYC will for the first time feature the curatorial stylings of Natalie Fisk (natalielomeli.com), as well as this year's Special Programming Curator Liz Publika, Editor-In-Chief of ARTpublika Magazine (artpublikamag.com), a growing publication covering the pragmatic side of art.

Special events include a screening of the documentary "A Charmed Life," immortalizing the iconic NYC performer Daniel Booth (1966-2017), known and loved as Sweetie.

Fridge presents works of artists across all genres and stages of their careers.

Can you fit into the Fridge?  Inquiries are welcome at submissions@fridgeartfair.com, submissions on the theme of dessert, fruit (forbidden or not), and general sweetness are encouraged.

Pop Up Fridge:

We are also pleased to announce the Fridge Art Fair Van Der Plas on

Orchard a "Fridge Pop Up" at Van Der Plas Gallery on the Lower East Side.

For details about the Fair visit fridgeartfair.com.

About Fridge Art Fair:

Fridge Art Fair was born in 2013 on New York's Lower East Side. Fridge Art Fair is the boutique, soft sell, dog-friendly satellite fair dubbed by Artinfo as "the baby who has refused to obey orders to stand outside the door while the adults confabulate inside."About Eric Ginsburg:

Fridge Art Fair Founder and Artist Eric Ginsburg (http://worldoferic.com) is best known for his unique and whimsical dog and cat portraits which consist of soulful and painterly qualities.  Ginsburg credits his success to patron and friend Sol LeWitt who commissioned works and served as a mentor, along with William Wegman, who served both as Eric's fsbdt "pen pal" and as a "kind of a hero."  Ginsburg's works are found in public & private collections around the world including: Herb & Dorothy Vogel Collection of the National Gallery of Art, Corrie ten Boom Museum (Netherlands), The New Britain Museum of American Art, The Cartin Collection, Cindy Sherman, Fred Dorfman, William Wegman, Agnes Gund, Paula Cooper, and the LeWitt Collection.

About nu hotel, Brooklyn

Few Brooklyn hotels possess the same spirit and moxie of NU Hotel, downtown Brooklyn's original boutique hotel. Offering luxury amenities and exceptional service, NU Hotel channels Brooklyn's distinct personality in its 93 loft-inspired rooms which feature a modern aesthetic and minimalist design. Bright pops of street art from local artists can be found on the guestroom walls and distinct accents throughout the hotel showcase the borough's rich artistic heritage. The tone is set for a casual cool, yet subtly sophisticated stay by hardwood doors, cozy chairs and comfortable beds. A chalkboard wall in the bathroom is equally suited for an artistic masterpiece or a playful scribble. In the Urban Suite, a hammock awaits. (https://www.nuhotelbrooklyn.com).  AN INDEPENDENT COLLECTION HOTEL

Fridge Location:

NU Hotel, Brooklyn

85 Smith Street, Brooklyn NY 11201 (nuhotel.com).

The Fridge All Star Celebrities' on Ice: The Fridge Grand Gala:  A Benefit

May 2, 2018 from 5PM -9PM

Fridge VIP/Press Preview

May 2, 2018 from 2-5

Fair Dates and Hours:

May 3 from 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

May 4 from 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

May 5 from 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

May 6 from 12:00 PM –5:00 PM

