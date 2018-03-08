HD PHYSICAL THERAPY Celebrates National Athletic Training Month this March

Media Contact

-- "Compassionate care for all," is the theme of this year's National Athletic Training Month, which is sponsored by the National Athletic Trainers' Association (NATA), a not-for-profit organization based in Dallas, Texas.Athletic Trainers (ATs) are licensed and certified health care professionals who collaborate with physicians and physical therapists (PTs). The services provided by ATs are comprised of prevention, emergency care, clinical assessment, therapeutic intervention and rehabilitation of injuries and sports-related illness.The PT and the AT can be critical partners on the rehabilitation team of injured athletes; many parts of an athlete's rehabilitation can be done synergistically by both the clinical PT and the AT. Many PTs will take advantage of their relationship with an AT to help co-create a treatment plan that addresses each individual athlete's specific needs.At HD Physical Therapy, one of our therapists, Svet Wilson, PTA, ATC/L, is a licensed physical therapist assistant, as well as a licensed and certified athletic trainer. Combining his years of education and experience in both disciplines has allowed Svet to become an expert sports medicine clinician; he is highly skilled in preventing, recognizing, managing and rehabilitating injuries that result from athletics and other physical activity. He provides compassionate care to all of his patients."For me, each field supports the other, fsbdt and combining them creates the best possible scenario for the patient or athlete that I am working with," says Wilson. "By merging the best of both worlds, people are given the highest quality of care, and achieve the best outcomes possible."At HD Physical Therapy, ADVANCE Magazine's 2013 'Best PT Practice Contest' silver medalist & the Wakefield Lynnfield Chamber of Commerce's 2015 Business of the Year, we are committed to the health and happiness of our patients. Everyday we work to restore each person's maximal function with consistency and compassion. Offering distinctive, inventive and proven rehabilitation treatment, our devoted professionals strive to deliver a successful and enjoyable experience to every patient we meet. For more information about HD Physical Therapy, please call Wakefield at 781-587-0776, Burlington at 781-552-3600, or visit www.HDPTonline.com.