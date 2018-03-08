 
Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Bartender on Board Celebrates 1st Anniversary

 
 
ATLANTA - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Bartender on Board celebrates its 1st Anniversary!

The team at Bartender on Board (BOB) is marking its first anniversary with an open house event!

An exciting celebration day will be held at the Purple Corkscrew, 32 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates, Ga 30002 on April 15th, 2018 from 1pm to 6pm where Bartender on Board will look back over the past year in business. Highlights of the award winning Avondale Estates based business since first starting out in 2017 include being honored for excellence in 10th Annual WeddingWire Couples' Choice AwardsⓇ  and earning the esteemed 2017 Angie's List Super Service Award!

Tanya Foster, Chief-Executive-Officer at BOB, said: "We are delighted to have reached this milestone, especially in such a competitive market place, and are really happy to be able to celebrate with our valued partners, customers and friends from Avondale Estates. It is our goal celebrate on "purpose and with a purpose" as we raise funds in an effort to host our 2018 Holiday Charity Gala.

"The past year has been a hugely successful time for us; fsbdt BOB is a true corporate citizen, ever present in our local and global communities. We're delighted to have become a part of the local community and have had the pleasure of working with and meeting many people in the area over the year and look forward to continuing to build on these strong relationships in the future."  Interested in attending or supporting the event? Purchase tickets or make your donation at https://bob2you.eventbrite.com.

Media Contact
Tanya Foster
***@bartenderonboard.com
8444044262
