 
News By Tag
* We Honor Veterans
* Hospice Care
* Veterans
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Services
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Vancouver
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Community Home Health & Hospice Cares for 700th We Honor Veterans Award Recipient

 
VANCOUVER, Wash. - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Community Home Health & Hospice recently honored their 700th veteran as part of their We Honor Veterans program. "It is an honor to deliver care and comfort for our country's veterans. We listen to their stories, help fulfill their wishes and provide respite for their loved ones. Our award-wining care gives families peace of mind. I know what this means to families, because my father was a veteran and he died on hospice care," Greg Pang, President and CEO, Community Home Health & Hospice.

The agency became a national partner with We Honor Veterans (WHV) in 2011. WHV is a program developed by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide veteran specific education for healthcare staff caring for veterans.

About Community Home Health & Hospice

Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families fsbdt since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit www.chhh.org.
End
Source:
Email:***@chhh.org Email Verified
Tags:We Honor Veterans, Hospice Care, Veterans
Industry:Services
Location:Vancouver - Washington - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Community Home Health & Hospice PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share