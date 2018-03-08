News By Tag
Community Home Health & Hospice Cares for 700th We Honor Veterans Award Recipient
The agency became a national partner with We Honor Veterans (WHV) in 2011. WHV is a program developed by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide veteran specific education for healthcare staff caring for veterans.
About Community Home Health & Hospice
Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based non-profit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families fsbdt since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum Counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit www.chhh.org.
