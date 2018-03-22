News By Tag
Salt Of The Earth Sanctuary To Host "This Is Me" Day For Women April 29 in Woodbury, CT
The full-day event will feature a keynote address on Lyme disease and pain management, a fashion show, Divine-inspired feminine artwork, raffle prizes, free chair massages, and a portion of proceeds to go to the ECAD non-profit in Torrington, CT
"This Is Me" will feature viewings of the sacred feminine paintings of Jo Jayson, a fashion show featuring classy women's apparel from Shop Cathy B, and a presentation by noted Lyme literate expert Dr. Jaquel Patterson, a colleague of Dr. Darin Ingels, author of "Lyme Solution, A Five Part Plan". Cost for the full day of activities is $45/person which includes one raffle ticket.
A portion of the proceeds from the day will be donated to the non-profit organization Educated Canines Assisted with Disabilities - ECAD in Torrington (https://www.ecad1.org)
Keynote speaker of the April 29th event will present her expert insights into Lyme disease and pain management between 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Jaquel Patterson, ND, MBA, is president of the American Association of Naturopathic Physicians and a colleague of Dr. Darin Ingels, a naturopath physician and an expert on Lyme and Auto-Immune diseases and author of "Lyme Solution, A Five Part Plan".
Dr. Jaquel Patterson is nationally and locally-accredited on integrative medicine and pain management, chronic disease conditions, auto-immune conditions and its application in clinical practice. She is a Lyme literate expert with an extensive background in auto-immune diseases. Dr. Patterson has made many appearances on Connecticut's Channel 12 News, Cablevision's Health Talk, Bottom Line on Your Health, Green Medics radio, and authored such publications as "Naturopathic Doctor News and Review" (NDNR).
A free two-hour consultation valued at $475 will be offered as a raffle prize courtesy of Dr. Patterson and Dr. Ingels' office. Keynote address attendees must be present to be included in the drawing, and Dr. Patterson will be available to answer attendees' questions throughout the four-hour "This Is Me" event.
Between 11:30 and 12:15, a colorful summer fashion show will be presented featuring apparel, jewelry, and accessories presented by Shop Cathy B, a Woodbury women's boutique at 641 Main Street South. Shop Cathy Be offers a stylish mix of Boho-chic and Euro-glam comfortable clothing and accessories. Before and after the fashion show, Shop Cathy B clothing and accessories will be available fsbdt for purchase.
Event attendees will be invited to view the sacred feminine paintings of self-taught "goddess" artist Jo Jayson who began her illustrious career as a muralist in London, Sydney, and New York. In 2008, she began expressing Divine Feminine energies into her own paintings, completing her much-loved "Goddess Chakra" series. In 2011, she unveiled the beginning of her "Sacred Feminine" series of paintings containing 13 channeled feminine energies. She emerged as an internationally-
Jo Jayson is the award-winning author of the book, "Self-Love Through The Sacred Feminine", and she sells her paintings, prints, guidance cards, and meditation tools worldwide. She channels the Divine into her paintings and teaches self-healing workshops online and across the U.S.A. Her prints, cards, wall hangings, meditation cd's, oracle decks, and books will be available for purchase during the event.
Admission to "This Is Me" includes beverages that "invigorate the soul" and "excite the palette" including chocolate elixirs, high-vibration teas, Tourmaline Spring (Raw) Water, and light appetizers. Complimentary chair massages will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees will also be able to meet Salt of the Earth Spa therapists to learn about the Spa's newest Bodywork Integration treatment.
Raffle prizes will be announced throughout the event including healing products and therapies plus a professional-
The cost of the "This Is Me" event on Sunday, April 29th from 11:00 to 3:30 p.m. is $45/person. Advance registrations are required as no tickets will be sold at the door. Registrations can be made through the Salt of the Earth Spa at 787 Main Street S in Woodbury, by calling 203-586-1172, or at the Salt of the Earth Heart and Home store at 346 Main Street S in Woodbury, or by calling 203-405-2241.
Registrations can also be made by visiting www.naturalsalthealing.com/giftcertificates/
