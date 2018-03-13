 
Industry News





Ushio America Introduces New ENERGY STAR® Certified Uphoria™ PRO LED MR16 Lamps With High Candela

Ushio America introduces new ENERGY STAR® certified 7W Uphoria PRO LED MR16 lamps with unique optical design that delivers high candela (90+CRI). These LED MR16 lamps are damp location rated and UL 1993 rated for totally enclosed fixtures.
 
 
Uphoria PRO LED MR16
Uphoria PRO LED MR16
CYPRESS, Calif. - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Ushio America introduces new ENERGY STAR® certified 90+CRI Uphoria PRO LED MR16 lamps. With the fit, form, and function of traditional MR16 lamps, these dimmable lamps have a unique optical design that delivers high candela. The COB design ensures excellent uniformity of light from the emitting surface. As such, Uphoria PRO LED MR16 lamps deliver crisper, cleaner shadows.

Available in 7W, these lamps provide up to 83% savings on energy costs. These LED MR16 lamps are damp location rated and UL 1993 rated for totally enclosed fixtures. All Uphoria PRO LED MR16 lamps operate on 12V and are available in either a Soft White (2700K) or a Warm White (3000K) color temperature. These are available in spot, narrow flood, and flood beam angles. Ushio America is proud to stand behind these ENERGY STAR® certified LED lamps with a 3-year limited warranty. For more information on the Uphoria PRO LED MR16 lamps, visit www.ushio.com or call 800.838.7446.

About Ushio America, Inc.

Ushio America, Inc. is a vertically integrated fsbdt solutions company for lighting systems and components utilizing  xenon short arc, lasers, ultra high-pressure UV, excimer, metal halide, LEDs (specialty sensing and architectural lighting), halogen, fluorescent, and miniature incandescent lamps serving semiconductor, printed circuit, video projection, cinema, medical, life sciences, UV curing, germicidal, horticulture, landscaping, graphic arts, flash light, scientific, medical, infra-red heating, lamp and laser drivers, systems and services, and numerous other applications. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, Ushio America offers a full spectrum of over 2,500 products and services to its customers. For more information, visit www.ushio.com.

Source:Ushio America, Inc.
Email:***@ushio.com Email Verified
Tags:Ushio America, Mr16, Energy Star
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Cypress - California - United States
Subject:Products
