News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ushio America Introduces New ENERGY STAR® Certified Uphoria™ PRO LED MR16 Lamps With High Candela
Ushio America introduces new ENERGY STAR® certified 7W Uphoria PRO LED MR16 lamps with unique optical design that delivers high candela (90+CRI). These LED MR16 lamps are damp location rated and UL 1993 rated for totally enclosed fixtures.
Available in 7W, these lamps provide up to 83% savings on energy costs. These LED MR16 lamps are damp location rated and UL 1993 rated for totally enclosed fixtures. All Uphoria PRO LED MR16 lamps operate on 12V and are available in either a Soft White (2700K) or a Warm White (3000K) color temperature. These are available in spot, narrow flood, and flood beam angles. Ushio America is proud to stand behind these ENERGY STAR® certified LED lamps with a 3-year limited warranty. For more information on the Uphoria PRO LED MR16 lamps, visit www.ushio.com or call 800.838.7446.
About Ushio America, Inc.
Ushio America, Inc. is a vertically integrated fsbdt solutions company for lighting systems and components utilizing xenon short arc, lasers, ultra high-pressure UV, excimer, metal halide, LEDs (specialty sensing and architectural lighting), halogen, fluorescent, and miniature incandescent lamps serving semiconductor, printed circuit, video projection, cinema, medical, life sciences, UV curing, germicidal, horticulture, landscaping, graphic arts, flash light, scientific, medical, infra-red heating, lamp and laser drivers, systems and services, and numerous other applications. Established in 1967 as a subsidiary of Ushio Inc., in Tokyo, Japan, Ushio America offers a full spectrum of over 2,500 products and services to its customers. For more information, visit www.ushio.com.
Contact
Ushio America, Inc.
***@ushio.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 13, 2018