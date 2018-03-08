News By Tag
Dr. Stephen Prendiville Earns "RealCare Badge" for Excellent Customer Service
Facial Plastic Surgeon Is First Surgeon in Southwest Florida to Be Honored
The badge is presented by RealSelf, the leading online community that helps people make confident choices about elective cosmetic procedures. Physicians who earn the designation must be part of the RealSelf reviewer network and agree to be timely with appointments, transparent with costs of treatments, and treat patients with respect.
Dr. Prendiville, who also is the Medical Director of Assuage Luxury Spa in Fort Myers and Naples, was selected last year for the RealSelf 500 award which recognizes physicians who have an outstanding record of positive consumer feedback and for providing unique, valuable insights to questions asked online by consumers. It is the sixth consecutive year that Dr. Prendiville has been honored by RealSelf.
Dr. Prendiville was invited to join RealSelf.com as a reviewer in 2008 and has now achieved Distinguished Member status for his responses to patients with questions about facial plastic surgery and skin rejuvenation techniques. As an expert contributor to RealSelf, he has posted more than 3,000 answers fsbdt to questions posted on the RealSelf website.
Dr. Prendiville is the only Fellowship-trained facial plastic surgeon in Fort Myers who is certified by both the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and the American Board of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery.
He is recognized nationally as a facelift expert and is named as a Top Doctor again this year by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. for the fourth consecutive year. Dr. Prendiville also has authored more than 20 articles published in medical journals and he has served as guest editor for Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America.
Dr. Prendiville is the past president and secretary/treasurer of the Florida Society of Facial Plastic Surgery, an association consisting of 250 facial plastic surgeons in the state.
Dr. Prendiville graduated with his M.D. degree with high honors from Georgetown University School of Medicine in Washington, D.C., and served his residency at GeorgetownUniversity.
He was awarded a Fellowship in Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at St. LouisUniversity in Missouri, where he was a clinical instructor in the St. Louis University Department of Otolaryngology.
About RealSelf
RealSelf is the largest online destination to get informed about elective cosmetic procedures. More than nine million people visit RealSelf each month to find out which treatments and providers live up to their promise of being "worth it." RealSelf is powered by unbiased experiences shared by consumers for hundreds of treatments, ranging from simple skincare to cosmetic surgery. Offering millions of photos and medical expert answers, RealSelf has become the essential resource and service for those seeking to find the right doctor or clinic.
