March 2018
Texas Traditions Roofing Earns Master Elite Credential with GAF

Only 2 % of the roofing contractors in North America have achieved Master Elite™ status.
 
GEORGETOWN, Texas - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Texas Traditions Roofing, a family owned, residential and commercial roofing company serving Central Texas, announced that it has earned Master Elite status in the state of Texas from GAF, North America's largest manufacturer of roofing products.

Earning the Master Elite certification will allow the company to be able to offer the following residential warranties on GAF installations:

·  Weather Stopper Golden Pledge® Limited Warranty

·  Weather Stopper® Silver Pledge Limited Warranty

·  Weather Stopper® System Plus Ltd Warranty

Only 2 % of the roofing contractors in North America have achieved Master Elite™ status. The qualifications include having an uncompromising commitment to the highest standards in sales, services and installation, and pledging to ensure that each customer receives their best choice in roofing.

"We are honored to be among such an elite group of contractors," explained Mike Pickel, co-founder of Texas Traditions Roofing. "Being recognized by GAF with this status will enhance our residential fsbdt product offerings to homeowners and allow us to offer the premium GAF warranties after the installation."

About Texas Traditions Roofing

Texas Traditions Roofing began as a shared calling by the founding owners to work in their local community while giving back at the same time.  The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing in the Central Texas region. They believe in doing business based on strong, traditional Texas values and work hard to establish A Tradition of Trust for customers and the community.  For more information, visit www.texastraditionsroofing.com

Contact
Karen Edwards, Casimir Group
***@casimirgroupllc.com
Source:Texas Traditions Roofing
Email:***@casimirgroupllc.com Email Verified
Tags:GAF, Roofing, Certification
Industry:Construction
Location:Georgetown - Texas - United States
Subject:Awards
