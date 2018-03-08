News By Tag
Texas Traditions Roofing Earns Master Elite Credential with GAF
Earning the Master Elite certification will allow the company to be able to offer the following residential warranties on GAF installations:
· Weather Stopper Golden Pledge® Limited Warranty
· Weather Stopper® Silver Pledge Limited Warranty
· Weather Stopper® System Plus Ltd Warranty
Only 2 % of the roofing contractors in North America have achieved Master Elite™ status. The qualifications include having an uncompromising commitment to the highest standards in sales, services and installation, and pledging to ensure that each customer receives their best choice in roofing.
"We are honored to be among such an elite group of contractors,"
About Texas Traditions Roofing
Texas Traditions Roofing began as a shared calling by the founding owners to work in their local community while giving back at the same time. The company specializes in residential and commercial roofing in the Central Texas region. They believe in doing business based on strong, traditional Texas values and work hard to establish A Tradition of Trust for customers and the community. For more information, visit www.texastraditionsroofing.com
Contact
Karen Edwards, Casimir Group
***@casimirgroupllc.com
