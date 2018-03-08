News By Tag
Shell Point informational seminar coming to the Bonita Springs area March 20
This educational presentation offer guests the opportunity to learn about the resort-style retirement options and comprehensive lifecare available in this nationally recognized retirement community in Fort Myers
During this presentation, Shell Point's experienced retirement counselors will explain the benefits received when becoming a resident at Shell Point, the benefits of lifecare, the numerous retirement options available fsbdt and an overview of the community. Once the presentation is complete, guests will have the chance to ask specific questions and schedule a visit to the community for a personal tour.
"For Bonita Springs residents that may want to learn more about the community before traveling here, we're excited to bring the presentation to their area and educate them on the many benefits that Shell Point has to offer." says Ronette Icso, vice president of sales and marketing for Shell Point.
Admission to the seminar is free and refreshments will be served. Seating is limited, so reservations are requested by calling 239-466-1131 or registering online at www.shellpoint.org/
