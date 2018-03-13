Audrey Woodley Collaborates with Signature Event, AIBNation Signature Book Tours with Desire Lee

Ultimate Author Experience with Desiree Lee Best Selling Author and Publishing Consultant

-- Marked the beginning of the 2nd annual authors in business national book tour which took place in Atlanta Georgia with twenty plus featured authors traveling from across the nation.Recognized as a top author, Audrey Woodley is featured on the tour which continues in the additional cities Las Vegas on 24th of March, Chicago on 21st of April, Phoenix on 19th of May, New York on 23rd of June, DMV Area on 21st of July, and Houston on 18th of August, all scheduled for 2018. The successful entrepreneur as well as a two times bestselling author, Audrey Woodley, will be featured on the 21st of April in Chicago, IL at Sky Deck- Willis tower .Audrey Woodley is a prolific writer, motivational speaker, and a renowned business strategist who helps women identify solutions to their brand challenges. Audrey has launched nonprofit as well as authoring books that inspire and uplift women. "I owe my success to my ability to create a strong brand that speaks directly to my target audience''.The national book tour is organized by the founder of DLEE INSPIRES LLC which is aimed at helping published and aspiring authors the power of overcoming limitations to transforming their hardships into inspirations for many.Many organizations with book clubs are excited about 2018 Authors In business national book tour. They seek opportunities to introduce their readers to authors with a real story, about a real experience that has made an actual change and are reaching out to audiences nationwide.fsbdtAudrey Woodley, Speaker, Coach, and Author. Works with high level achievers and purpose driven women transitioning from a 9-5 to a full-time entrepreneur. Motivational Speaker with a heart to serve and lead in the marketplace. Writing her own ticket as the PR and Tech Girl with a passion for empowering women through her social media and brand coaching, aka...The Brand Therapist. Helping women with brand visibility, PR Management, and Signature EventsChanging Oasis is the platform for Career Women, Entrepreneurs, and Women who serve. We provide beautiful networking events, an inspiring community, and meaningful business services and workshops to women globally. From the classroom to the boardroom is desired for women to build and impact the community with meaning resources and education to build a better life. Audrey Woodley, Founder of Changing Oasis, is a not-for-profit organization started in 2009." I don't wait for opportunities, I create them"Audrey L. WoodleyRSVP bit.ly/AIBChicagoSpeaker/Coach/Author