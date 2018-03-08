News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
A Walk in the Woods: American Landscapes May 2 through May 30 at Richard Boyd Art Gallery
Visual arts depicting landscapes have been around for centuries and remain one of the most collected. Whether created en plein air to capture the natural light and color in the area or in studio settings using a sketch or photograph as a reference, each work represents the artist's vision of that place in time.
Representational landscape paintings can depict the artist's interpretation of a specific scene or a detailed panoramic rendering of a landscape before them. Interest in specific genres of art fsbdt change over time, but visual arts depicting landscapes continue to flourish as artists create works that document natural areas untouched by modernization.
The exhibit features a selection of original paintings in a variety of mediums and includes new work by artists' Austin Stilphen - oil and Julianne Garvey - watercolor; and work by Patricia Chandler - oil, cold wax and mixed media.
You're invited to meet Patricia Chandler at a reception at Richard Boyd Art Gallery Saturday, May 5 between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. when she will be available to discuss her work.
A Walk in the Woods: American Landscapes is on view free of charge between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. daily through May 30, 2018. Richard Boyd Art Gallery is located on Peaks Island in Portland, ME at the corner of Island Avenue and Epps Street.
For more information about the exhibit or reception please contact the gallery by phone at (207)-712-1097, via email at info@richardboydartgallery.com or visit the gallery's website at http://www.richardboydartgallery.com . Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/
Copyright©2018 Richard Boyd Art Gallery All Rights Reserved.
Contact
Richard Boyd Art Gallery
***@richardboydartgallery.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse