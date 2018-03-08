News By Tag
Asset Campus Housing Adds North 38 Student Housing Community to Its Portfolio of Managed Properties
The 228-unit community offers fully furnished three- and four-bedroom floor plans. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, full kitchens, washers and dryers and a private balcony or terrace.
North fsbdt 38's amenities include a computer lounge, 24-hour fitness center and yoga room, tanning center, 24-hour clubhouse, study rooms with free printing, pool table and a coffee bar. The community's outdoor spaces feature a resort-style pool, gas fire pit, volleyball court, green grass pet park and outdoor lounge with hammocks.
About Asset Campus Housing
Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampus.com to learn more.
