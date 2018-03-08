 
News By Tag
* Student Housing
* Apartment
* Property Management
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Asset Campus Housing Adds North 38 Student Housing Community to Its Portfolio of Managed Properties

 
 
Asset Campus Housing has taken over management of Harrisburg's North 38.
Asset Campus Housing has taken over management of Harrisburg's North 38.
HOUSTON - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Asset Campus Housing, the leading provider of student housing management in the United States, has assumed management of North 38 (http://www.north38apts.com) in Harrisburg, Va., which serves students attending James Madison University.

The 228-unit community offers fully furnished three- and four-bedroom floor plans. Units feature nine-foot ceilings, full kitchens, washers and dryers and a private balcony or terrace.

North fsbdt 38's amenities include a computer lounge, 24-hour fitness center and yoga room, tanning center, 24-hour clubhouse, study rooms with free printing, pool table and a coffee bar. The community's outdoor spaces feature a resort-style pool, gas fire pit, volleyball court, green grass pet park and outdoor lounge with hammocks.

* * *

About Asset Campus Housing
Asset Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampus.com to learn more.
End
Source:
Email:***@thresholdcarve.com Email Verified
Tags:Student Housing, Apartment, Property Management
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Asset Campus Housing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share