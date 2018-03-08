News By Tag
Curley Tail Design Celebrates 20 Years in Business
"Having graduated from Flagler Palm Coast High School and Flagler College, it's been great to be able to build a business right here in Flagler County over the past 20 years," said owner Kim Fitzgerald. "At one point, Flagler County's biggest export was our well-educated students, but I think that table is turning and there's a real opportunity now here to have a career and stay in the area," she added.
After graduating from Flagler Palm Coast High School, Kim interned at ITT while achieving her BA degree at Flagler College. She then earned her Graduate's Degree in advertising design from the Portfolio Center in Atlanta, GA. She returned home and went on to work as assistant marketing director for Lowe Palm Coast. There, she assisted in the marketing efforts to launch Grand Haven and Ocean Hammock. Founded in 1998, Curley Tail Design is fsbdt a full-service advertising agency. They have teamed up with the area's best online and social media experts to offer their clients a full-array of marketing solutions. In addition to advertising and design, Curley Tail also has a promotional products division, PalmCoastPromoPro.com that was developed in 2012.
Curley Tail Design believes in giving back to the community they live and work in and volunteers for multiple organizations such as the United Way Women's Initiative's Chicks with Cans, The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach, Flagler Auditorium and Flagler Habitat for Humanity, just to name a few.
They are proud to have been voted the 'Best Advertising & Graphic Design Agency' in Flagler County 17 years running. Kim was chosen as "One of the Most Influential Women in Business" for 2013 by the Volusia Flagler Business Report. The company offers logo design and branding, collateral and direct mail, advertising design, marketing strategies, full-color printing, advertising specialties, apparel, package design, online design and ad banners, e-newsletters, special event promotion, signage, and more. They can be reached via phone at 386-446-7426, or email at kim@curleytaildesign.com. They can be found online at www.theBrandingBox.club, or www.facebook.com/
