Small family business wins its first-ever regional award for Exporter of the Year

Bedfont Scientific Ltd., based in Kent, has won Exporter of the Year for the South East Region in the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Awards 2018
 
 
South East FSB Exporter of the Year 2018
MAIDSTONE, England - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- The FSB Awards exist to promote and recognise innovation, enterprise and accomplishment in 12 areas across the UK.1 On Tuesday 6th March, the South East FSB awards took place and Bedfont is pleased to announce it was named Exporter of the Year.

Bedfont specialises in the design and manufacture of breath analysis medical devices, which are distributed worldwide thanks to its unique network of distributors. This is the first-ever regional award that the company has won in its 40 years of trading.

Jason Smith, Managing Director, comments, "We are humbled to have been named Exporter of the Year for the South East region and congratulations fsbdt also to all the other finalists; it is an achievement in itself to be included amongst such fierce competition. Thank you to the Bedfont Family and our distributors for their dedication and tireless efforts which enable us to be here today."

As a category winner of the South East FSB awards, Bedfont will now go on to be a national finalist for the Exporter of the Year against the 12 other regional winners of the same category. The national FSB awards will take place at the Westminster Park Plaza in London on 3 May 2018.

REFERENCES
1. FSB Celebrating Small Business Awards 2018 [Internet]. Fsb.org.uk. 2018 [cited 12 February 2018]. Available from: https://www.fsb.org.uk/events/fsb-celebrating-small-business-awards-2018

