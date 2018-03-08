News By Tag
HTK's new Smart Stream gives marketers a live feed of customer engagement
Businesses now have real-time insight into their customers' activity
The new release includes a feature called Smart Stream, which uses the platform's event modelling algorithms to provide a real-time feed of how customers are engaging with a brand.
Activity shown in the feed includes interaction with marketing messages, redemption of rewards and offers within the loyalty program, social engagement by loyalty members, and expression of negative or positive sentiment. In addition to the live feed, marketers using Horizon can filter these activities by category and see an overview of how frequently different types of interactions are occurring over time.
This gives marketers fsbdt the ability to see at a glance which types of engagement are most popular – and therefore, which campaigns, offers and rewards are resonating with their audience.
Smart Stream also offers an early indicator of potential problems – for example, a sudden rise in negative feedback and opt outs suggest that something has gone wrong. Understanding how customers are feeling and behaving in real-time allows marketers to respond quickly and appropriately.
HTK's Chief Product Officer, Pete Thompson, commented: "The real-time insight marketers can glean from Smart Stream is invaluable, both for monitoring the success of existing campaigns and for deciding what to do next.
"It's a much more agile way of approaching your marketing and loyalty campaigns, where you're responding to what customers are doing right now and adapting your tactics as needed along the way."
Find out more at https://www.htk.co.uk
