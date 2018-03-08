News By Tag
B3 India Offers the Best Executive Search Service and Technology in Kolkata
B3 or Brain Behind Brand is a Kolkata-based HR consulting firm that offers the best executive search service and technology in the city.
The agency offers executive search solutions that are customized to the needs of employees. It makes a constant attempt to evaluate all the mandates in full detail, and shortlist, screen, recommend and source the CVs that are most suited to a particular profile. It makes committed, passionate, analytical and innovative efforts to check the smallest steps and aspects in the executive search process.
It uses class-best portals, tie ups and technologies to find the best applicants in 1/6th of the regular time. It uses solutions and technologies that are not used by any other executive search agency. It has a team comprising of expert executive search consultants posted in Kolkata who serve clients based in India as well as in other countries such as Qatar, Malaysia, UAE and Oman. The agency is continuously trying to expand its base to other possible destinations.
The agency offers deliveries within time, which is generally half the time taken by other companies. It uses the best technologies and team. It has top industry experts conducting screening interviews and offering one-to-one interaction along with reference checks and psychological assessment that ensure top-notch services.
The fsbdt services are offered at competitive rates. When compared to the service charges of executive search consultants based in other big metros such as Bangalore and Mumbai, B3 India has a highly competitive pricing range for its clients.
About B3 – Brain Behind Brand
BRAIN BEHIND BRAND (B3) happens to be an Executive Search cum Placement Consultant agency located in Kolkata that is enjoying the quickest expansion. It was set up in 2008, and has since expanded to have a presence in Bangladesh, Malaysia, Turkmenistan, Indonesia, UAE and Oman other than India.
For more details and further enquiries, please visit B3India.com.
Contact details:
B3 – Brain Behind Brand
708, Rajdanga Main Road Block GE-III,
KMDA Plot, Kolkata, 700109,
West Bengal, India
Contact No. (Land Line): +91-33-24418339
Mobile: 09831116047 /09831013409 /09831001763
Website: https://www.b3india.com/
B3 – Brain Behind Brand
***@b3india.com
