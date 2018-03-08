News By Tag
Hi all Oman attestation aspirants. Superb Enterprises Pvt Ltd initiates Oman attestation services
We realize that currently , around 10000 Indian professionals and blue collared workers go to Oman every year for employment and family residence respectively. This represents a big opportunity for us. Aspirants, be assured that all our services are authorized by the MEA including Oman embassy attestation.
Also, similar to other countries, we have maintained the same standards and quality like ISO 9001: 2008. Just contact our customer care by phone, fax, mail, chat etc and then start the process. You just need to deposit all your docs like degree, birth certificate etc and let us do the rest. We will manage all the Govt processes like HRD fsbdt and Home Department authentication, similar to other nations. "
With this development, SEPL is expecting to gain an additional turnover of around 2 crores, as per market estimates. As per calculation, Delhi and Mumbai alone send over 1000 people to Oman every year. All the existing offices of SEPL like Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad etc will be incorporating these services. The most eye catching aspect is the optimum fee structure, as compared to other agencies in the market. Visit http://superbenterprisesindia.com/
