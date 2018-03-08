 
Eagles Wing Tattooing Brings Laser Tattoo Removal to Blackburn

Eagles Wing Tattooing is a Blackburn, Lancashire based tattoo studio that has been offering quality custom tattooing services since 1988 and now offers cover-ups and reworking of existing tattoos as well.
 
 
BLACKBURN, England - March 13, 2018 - PRLog -- Eagles wing tattooing, Blackburn's laser tattoo removal specialty clinic, has opened its doors for Blackburn residents interested in removing unwanted ink. The judgment-free tattoo removal clinic wishes to help people get rid of their ink and gain control of their skin once again, no matter their reason or motivation.

"Tattoos are a great form of self-expression, but for many people, they can also be a negative reminder of a bad choice or a limitation to a new career," said Deborah, the Director of Eagles Wing Tattooing. "Eagles wing tattooing understands all motivations for wanting to get rid of unwanted ink. Our clinic provides a relaxing, judgment-free environment and advanced laser technology to deliver outstanding removal results and a fresh start."

Lasers remove tattoos by breaking up the pigment colors with a high-intensity light beam. Black tattoo pigment absorbs all laser wavelengths, making it the easiest color to treat. Other colors can only be treated by selected lasers based upon the pigment color.

"Deborah and the staff at Eagles wing tattooing are extremely passionate about giving their patients the best experience, from their consultations, to their affordable fsbdt prices, and expert laser application," said a customer of Eagles wing tattooing. "With their service and cutting-edge technology, I have no doubt that Eagles wing tattooing will quickly become the leading tattoo removal provider in Lancashire."

About Eagles Wing Tattooing

Eagles Wing Tattooing is a creative and innovative tattoo shop located in Blackburn, the company was founded in July 2009 by dedicated tattooing and piercing professionals with more than two decades of industry experience. The company prides itself on exceeding industry standards in quality, cleanliness, safety, service, price and overall excellence. Eagles Wing Tattooing offers the latest and widest selection of tattoo designs. The company's skilled and creative artists are also capable of creating custom designs based on customer requests.

For more Information, please visit https://www.eagleswingtattooing.com

Contact

29 Mincing Lane, Blackburn

Phone number: +44 1254 69734

Email: eagleswingtattooing@mail.com

