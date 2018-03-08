News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Eagles Wing Tattooing Brings Laser Tattoo Removal to Blackburn
Eagles Wing Tattooing is a Blackburn, Lancashire based tattoo studio that has been offering quality custom tattooing services since 1988 and now offers cover-ups and reworking of existing tattoos as well.
"Tattoos are a great form of self-expression, but for many people, they can also be a negative reminder of a bad choice or a limitation to a new career," said Deborah, the Director of Eagles Wing Tattooing. "Eagles wing tattooing understands all motivations for wanting to get rid of unwanted ink. Our clinic provides a relaxing, judgment-free environment and advanced laser technology to deliver outstanding removal results and a fresh start."
Lasers remove tattoos by breaking up the pigment colors with a high-intensity light beam. Black tattoo pigment absorbs all laser wavelengths, making it the easiest color to treat. Other colors can only be treated by selected lasers based upon the pigment color.
"Deborah and the staff at Eagles wing tattooing are extremely passionate about giving their patients the best experience, from their consultations, to their affordable fsbdt prices, and expert laser application,"
About Eagles Wing Tattooing
Eagles Wing Tattooing is a creative and innovative tattoo shop located in Blackburn, the company was founded in July 2009 by dedicated tattooing and piercing professionals with more than two decades of industry experience. The company prides itself on exceeding industry standards in quality, cleanliness, safety, service, price and overall excellence. Eagles Wing Tattooing offers the latest and widest selection of tattoo designs. The company's skilled and creative artists are also capable of creating custom designs based on customer requests.
For more Information, please visit https://www.eagleswingtattooing.com
Contact
29 Mincing Lane, Blackburn
Phone number: +44 1254 69734
Email: eagleswingtattooing@
Contact
Benj Ashmead
***@mail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse