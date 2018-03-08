News By Tag
CDN Solutions Group Looking Forward for HKTDC International ICT Expo 2018
Top software development company CDN Solutions Group finally confirms its attendance at HKTDC International ICT Expo 2018.
The HKTDC Expo is categorised under various themed zones for business visitors to look for the services & solutions suitable for their businesses and some of the dedicated zones are Retail Technologies zone, e-Commerce Zone, Enterprise Solutions zone, Home-grown Innovation zone, Digital Marketing & Infrastructure zone, etc.
One of the top software development company and latest technology solutions provider CDN Solutions Group is exhibiting in HKTDC International ICT Expo 2018 for th 6th consecutive time and this year, they will showcase some of the brilliant and problem solving solutions for industries at booth 3G-F22 during 13th – 16th April 2018, at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.
Here is what the CEO of CDN Solutions Group says "HKTDC International ICT Expo is one of the prime ICT event. It is a great platform for both exhibitors and visitors. This is the 6th consecutive time when we are exhibiting in HKTDC ICT Expo 2018 and we are looking forward to much more opportunities for business as well as partnering in the Expo. We will also showcase some of our latest technology solutions and industrial IT solutions."
"We believe in turning idea into reality and thats why every year fsbdt we exhibit in more than 10 trade shows across the globe to explore the innovative ideas and business solutions". Says Chetan Naik (CTO of CDN Solutions Group).
HKTDC International ICT Expo 2018 is all about solve business pain areas, turn ideas into reality, explore latest technology solutions for business, digitalization, networking, connect to industry leaders and what not. Meet CDN Solutions Group for latest software development, mobile app development, web development, ecommerce development, IoT app development, AR app development, wearable app development, chatbot app development, beacon app development and more solutions at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Book a meeting for free here: - https://www.cdnsol.com/
About CDN Solutions Group
CDN Solutions Group is an award winning Software Development Company established in 2000. The company delivers a complete range of IT services and enterprise class solutions to clients from Start-ups to large organizations across the globe. CDN Solutions Group service offerings include bespoke mobility solutions, bespoke web solutions, software development, website design and development, Quality assurance and post project support. Due to consistent and reliable service delivery, the company earned credentials like ISO 9001:2008 certification and CRISIL rating.
Media Contact:
Ankita Purohit
Phone: +91-731-4035927
Booth: 3G-F22
Email: contact@cdnsol.com
URL: https://www.cdnsol.com/
