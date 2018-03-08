News By Tag
* Women
* Law
* Legal
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Women Owned Law Celebrates First Full Year
WOL Has Grown Into A Nationally Recognized Group Supporting Women Entrepreneurs in the Law
"I am thrilled to celebrate our first full year in operation with all of our wonderful members, leaders, and other volunteers. We have accomplished so much in such a short time – in addition to our rapid growth, we have launched several virtual initiatives for our members, including our member directory, and have hosted dozens of events around the country bringing together women entrepreneurs in the law. As a result of these activities, our members have been able to learn from each other and make new connections, resulting in both business referrals and new business partnerships and strategic alliances.,"
WOL's mission is to provide opportunities for women legal entrepreneurs to come together, support each other and help their businesses prosper. WOL establishes a forum for networking opportunities;
In its first year, WOL has grown to include 200 members from over 20 states, as well as 1 member from Israel, and maintains regional presences in 18 locations, including Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey, D.C., New York City, Chicago, Dallas and Houston.
WOL is proud to grow its leadership with the election of seven new WOL Board Members: Alaina Fotiu-Wojtowicz, Nancy R. Kornegay, Lisa D. Love, Nancy J. Mertzel, Constance F. Ramos, Jessica B. Reddick, and Anne van Leynseele. Jennifer Lynn Robinson, Esquire, CEO of Purposeful Networking, is also joining WOL leadership as the Virtual Speaker Series Program Chair.
"I believe surrounding yourself with interesting people is key to your personal development and professional success. I have truly enjoyed the opportunity to get to know some incredible women and appreciate the welcoming atmosphere the leadership provides us as members." Jennifer Lynn Robinson, Esquire, WOL Member and CEO of Purposeful Networking.
In addition to growing the WOL Board, 7 new members have been added to WOL's Advisory Board, including Kimberly Berger, President and Chief Operating Officer of Her Corner, Amy Cahill, Partner at Cahill IP, Beth Kaufman, Partner at Schoeman fsbdt Updike Kaufman & Gerber LLP, Jennifer Leonard, Director, Center of Professionalism at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, Helen Oscislawski, Managing Partner at Oscislawski Law, Debbie Swartz, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Chief Compliance Officer at AccessLex Institute, and Desiree Younge, VP of the Tory Burch Foundation. Two of these new Advisory Board members will be hosting upcoming WOL events: Her Corner will host mini accelerator sessions on March 14th (in Philadelphia)
"I work with developing women lawyers every day. I look forward to informing my work in support of the next generation of lawyers with the collective experiences and wisdom of the very impressive members of WOL. I hope to also contribute to WOL's vision by sharing my own experience and insight as a legal educator in an evolving legal landscape and as a former practicing attorney." Jennifer Leonard, Director, Center of Professionalism, University of Pennsylvania Law School.
WOL also re-elected 4 existing Board members, bringing its total Board complement to xxx and its total Advisory Board team to xxxx. The WOL Advisory Board is led by Fran Griesing, Founder and Managing Member of Griesing Law.
"We are excited to welcome more strong, influential women into the WOL Leadership group. Each of WOL's Board and Advisory Board Members brings a unique story and perspective into the legal environment, expanding the diversity and influence of WOL and continuing to move us forward to reach more potential members. Without these volunteer leaders and the assistance of our fantastic Director of Operations, Amy Danziger Shapiro, it would be impossible for us to accomplish all that we have now and in the future." Said Nicole Galli.
WOL continues to attract interest across the country, gaining members in new regions and expanding its reach to provide resources and networking opportunities to a larger group of entrepreneurs in the law. To better support its activities, WOL's leadership is currently working on a new strategic plan, expected to be issued in the summer of 2018, and is continuing to host events and other activities across the country, including a Happy Hour in Dallas on March 20, 2018, when Board President, Nicole Galli, and Board Governance Chair, Cindy Towers, will be attending WBENC's Summit & Salute conference, and a launch event in Buffalo, NY on April 26.
Women Owned Law (WOL) is a Pennsylvania §501(c)(6) non-profit trade association. The mission of WOL is to provide opportunities for women legal entrepreneurs to come together, to support each other and to help its members' businesses prosper. For more information about WOL, go to https://www.womenownedlaw.org
Contact
Jordan Fischer, WOL Communications Chair
***@womenownedlaw.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse