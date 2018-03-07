Bianka Panova Academy to Join National Championships 2018

Bianka Panova Sport and Art Academy

-- Eighteen (18) young athletes from rhythmic gymnastics academy Bianka Panova Sport and Art Academy (BPSAA) will be participating in Singapore's National Championships 2018.Hundreds of gymnasts from various schools and clubs across the country will be competing in three disciplines of gymnastics— Rhythmic Gymnastics, Artistic Gymnastics and Trampoline--at Bishan Sports Stadium between March 10 and March 17.The Rhythmic Gymnastics competitions will be held on March 14-17. BPSAA students will pit their skills against 41 gymnasts in three categories on March 16 and March 17. So far, a total of 11 rhythmic gymnasts will be competing in the International Junior category for 13- to 15-year olds, 14 will participate at the Stage 3 level for those 10 years and under, and 16 will join the Stage 3 category for 12 years old and under.Last year, two of BPSAA gymnasts clinched the National Championships' top award and the runner-up title in the Stage 3 category, which is equivalent to the international level for 12 years old and under."Since Bianka Panova Academy was established, we made it a point to join both local and international competitions in countries such as fsbdt China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, and more recently, Australia. We expose our young athletes to these events not only to motivate them to do better, but also for their personal development. Whether they win or not, they always have experiences that they can remember and apply to the rest of their lives," says co-founder Daniela Michaely.Earlier this year, the academy's co-Founder and creative Director Ms Bianka Panova won the Coach of the Year (Rhythmic Gymnastics High Performance)Award while 11-year old Pan Annan, also from BPSAA, took home the National Athlete Award (Rhythmic Gymnastics) at the 2018 Singapore Gymnastics Annual Awards.About Bianka Panova Academy (BPSAA):The Bianka Panova Sport and Art Academy was founded in 2015 in Singapore with a mission of providing the highest levels of professional rhythmic gymnastics training to young upcoming talent. Ms Panova is a nine-time World Champion in rhythmic gymnastics. To date, BPSAA has participated in 11 global competitions and has earned 31 gold medals, 33 silver medals, and 20 bronze medals.For further details, please contact:Daniela Michaely, Directordaniela@biankapanovaacademy.com.sg