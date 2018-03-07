News By Tag
ThinkWare Announces the Next Generation of PEO Software
"D2 is designed to allow our clients to expand their opportunities within the market place as well as bring a higher level of productivity for their employees. We have worked closely with our clients and other industry leaders to design the next generation of PEO software. However, it is important to remember that our current clients will need no new training, they can take advantage of the power of D2 on day one", says ThinkWare President Kevin Eickmann.
Continuing, "D2 continues our long-term development efforts for our software. We are investing heavily in our product development efforts and have a very clear path that ensures the long-term success of our clients; and we are progressing down that path. fsbdt Our clients are excited about the new direction of the company and our products. We aren't interested in a quick-fix; we are in this for the long haul."
About ThinkWare, Inc.
Since 1994, ThinkWare has been a leader in providing integrated software systems designed for PEO and ASO companies throughout the country. Our clients range in size from tens of thousands of employees to start-ups. Partnered with Microsoft, ThinkWare is the only provider of a true ERP system designed for the PEO/ASO industry and offers all the necessary functionality to provide full service software solutions.
