Laughter Yoga Leader Certification 2 Day Training

Looking to add more joy to your life?? Join us April 14-15 for this fantastic 2-day immersion. Even if you don't plan on leading laughter yoga sessions, it's a fantastic weekend of fun, wellness, laughter and learning -- a true gift to yourself!

Newly certified Laughter Yoga Leaders!

Beverly Burns

***@msn.com

732-991-0654 Beverly Burns732-991-0654

--On, the halls of Mercer County Family Support Organization, in Hamilton, NJ will ring with laughter, as Karen Siugzda and Beverly Burns, M. Ed., both certified Laughter Yoga Teachers, conduct a Laughter Yoga Leader training session. In the 2-day program, you will learn about Laughter Yoga, a Full-Body Wellness Workout, and the Physical and Psychological benefits that laughter provides. Recent studies have shown that laughter affects the brain in the same way as meditation, and has many health benefits. Laughter Yoga incorporates laughter exercises with pranayama (yogic breathing) to teach you how to laugh intentionally. There are no yoga poses and no comedy routines, just playful and fun activities using eye-contact in a group setting.This Body-Mind therapy was developed by Dr. Madan Kataria, Physician from Mumbai, India. LY was launched in a Park on March 13, 1995 with merely a handful of persons. Today, it has become a worldwide phenomenon with thousands of participants in over 100 countries! 10 to 15 minutes of hearty laughter without jokes or comedy will stimulate your feel-good hormones (Endorphins/Serotonin) that last for hours! Once a person completes this 2-day training, they are certified to create a laughter club and conduct their own Laughter Yoga sessions, for people of all ages and fitness levels.• Lowers blood pressure & improves circulation• Provides a light aerobic workout• Increases deep oxygenation to organs & brain• Raises self-esteem• Lowers anxiety and stress (Cortisol)• Reduces depression• Lifts your mood by increasing 'feel good' hormones (Endorphins)• Increases pain blockers (Dopamine)• Jump-starts your immune system• Aids in combating infections / autoimmune diseases• Helps one to deeply relax all the muscles• Reduces stress and body tensions• Improves one's sleep• Connects us by increasing Social Skills and Trust in a Group Setting-Increasing Resiliency and Emotional Intelligence!• Inspires unconditional laughter, joy fsbdt and playfulness!• Teachers• Therapists• Yoga Instructors• Physical Therapists• Clergy• Gym Teachers• Senior Recreation Specialists• Treatment & Recovery Therapists• HR Directors• Nurses & Doctors• Parents• Grandparents• Anyone who wants to improve their physical, mental & emotional wellness!No special experience is necessary. Anyone can partake, who can work aerobically standing up or sitting for at least 30 minutes at a time, and is serious about committing to a self-transforming training! We are disability friendly and can work with you!All participants will get:• two full days of practice, learning 60 plus exercises and theory• Dr. Kataria's E-Book: 'Laugh for No Reason'• Certified Laughter Yoga Leader E-Manual & hard copy manual• Your internationally recognized Certificate as a Laughter Yoga Leader• cold & hot beverages• upon graduation- Six months free access to Dr. Kataria's Prozone member site on laughteryoga.org:Resources & Networking with Laughter Yoga• Laughter Yoga Leader colleagues locally and from around the world!Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes (barefoot is fine too!); bring a mat or blanket to do floor exercises (no strenuous asana/poses)that anyone can do.2-Day Laughter Yoga Leader training cost is $325$300 (register by 3/24/18)Register with a friend and you each save $25(not to be combined with the Early Bird Deal)Certified Laughter Yoga Leader/Teachers can join us for the refresher rate of $100!Mercer County Family Support Organization3535 Quakerbridge Rd, Suite 400Trenton, NJ 08619:::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::