Laughter Yoga Leader Certification 2 Day Training
Looking to add more joy to your life?? Join us April 14-15 for this fantastic 2-day immersion. Even if you don't plan on leading laughter yoga sessions, it's a fantastic weekend of fun, wellness, laughter and learning -- a true gift to yourself!
On April 14 and 15, 2018, the halls of Mercer County Family Support Organization, in Hamilton, NJ will ring with laughter, as Karen Siugzda and Beverly Burns, M. Ed., both certified Laughter Yoga Teachers, conduct a Laughter Yoga Leader training session. In the 2-day program, you will learn about Laughter Yoga, a Full-Body Wellness Workout, and the Physical and Psychological benefits that laughter provides. Recent studies have shown that laughter affects the brain in the same way as meditation, and has many health benefits. Laughter Yoga incorporates laughter exercises with pranayama (yogic breathing) to teach you how to laugh intentionally. There are no yoga poses and no comedy routines, just playful and fun activities using eye-contact in a group setting.
:: What is Laughter Yoga (LY)? ::::::::::
This Body-Mind therapy was developed by Dr. Madan Kataria, Physician from Mumbai, India. LY was launched in a Park on March 13, 1995 with merely a handful of persons. Today, it has become a worldwide phenomenon with thousands of participants in over 100 countries! 10 to 15 minutes of hearty laughter without jokes or comedy will stimulate your feel-good hormones (Endorphins/
Proven Health Benefits include:
• Lowers blood pressure & improves circulation
• Provides a light aerobic workout
• Increases deep oxygenation to organs & brain
• Raises self-esteem
• Lowers anxiety and stress (Cortisol)
• Reduces depression
• Lifts your mood by increasing 'feel good' hormones (Endorphins)
• Increases pain blockers (Dopamine)
• Jump-starts your immune system
• Aids in combating infections / autoimmune diseases
• Helps one to deeply relax all the muscles
• Reduces stress and body tensions
• Improves one's sleep
• Connects us by increasing Social Skills and Trust in a Group Setting-Increasing Resiliency and Emotional Intelligence!
• Inspires unconditional laughter, joy fsbdt and playfulness!
:: Who should train? ::::::::::
• Teachers
• Therapists
• Yoga Instructors
• Physical Therapists
• Clergy
• Gym Teachers
• Senior Recreation Specialists
• Treatment & Recovery Therapists
• HR Directors
• Nurses & Doctors
• Parents
• Grandparents
• Anyone who wants to improve their physical, mental & emotional wellness!
:: Who qualifies? ::::::::::
No special experience is necessary. Anyone can partake, who can work aerobically standing up or sitting for at least 30 minutes at a time, and is serious about committing to a self-transforming training! We are disability friendly and can work with you!
:: What do I get? ::::::::::
All participants will get:
• two full days of practice, learning 60 plus exercises and theory
• Dr. Kataria's E-Book: 'Laugh for No Reason'
• Certified Laughter Yoga Leader E-Manual & hard copy manual
• Your internationally recognized Certificate as a Laughter Yoga Leader
• cold & hot beverages
• upon graduation- Six months free access to Dr. Kataria's Prozone member site on laughteryoga.org:
• Laughter Yoga Leader colleagues locally and from around the world!
:: What do I bring to training? ::::::::::
Please wear comfortable clothing and shoes (barefoot is fine too!); bring a mat or blanket to do floor exercises (no strenuous asana/poses)
:: What does it cost? ::::::::::
2-Day Laughter Yoga Leader training cost is $325
Early Bird Deal: $300 (register by 3/24/18)
Bring a Friend Deal: Register with a friend and you each save $25
(not to be combined with the Early Bird Deal)
Certified Laughter Yoga Leader/Teachers can join us for the refresher rate of $100!
:: Where is the training held? ::::::::::
Mercer County Family Support Organization
3535 Quakerbridge Rd, Suite 400
Trenton, NJ 08619
Full details at: http://www.laughterwellnesswithkaren.com/
Contact
Beverly Burns
***@msn.com
732-991-0654
