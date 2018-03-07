 
Industry News





March 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987

7th Annual Standup For The Cure Fundraiser Returns To Newport Dunes

Highlights of this family-friendly event include a group "pink paddle out," free lessons from professional paddle instructors, water yoga and live music
 
 
The Sea of Pink at Standup for the Cure Newport Beach
The Sea of Pink at Standup for the Cure Newport Beach
 
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- More than 1,000 breast cancer advocates and paddling enthusiasts will unite on Saturday, May 5, for the 7th Annual Standup for the Cure (SUFTC) fundraiser at Newport Dunes in Newport Beach, Calif.  All proceeds from the family-friendly event will benefit Susan G. Komen Orange County to support local breast health education, services and research.

"Standup for the Cure's focus is to introduce non-paddlers to the healthy lifestyle of standup paddling while building a supportive community bound by the desire to save lives through early breast cancer detection while we search for a cure," stated Executive Director Dan Van Dyck.

The kid-friendly event welcomes beginner and experienced standup paddlers alike, as well as "dry-foot" participants who can enjoy activities on land, including yoga classes, free breast cancer and skin cancer screenings provided by Kaiser Permanente, live music and a delicious lunch.  There is also an opportunity to win great prizes through the raffle and silent auction.

"Seeing the Sea of Pink paddlers united on the water and in their commitment to support women with breast cancer, I appreciate how powerful we are when we come together as a community, and our incredible potential to save lives," said Lisa Wolter, executive director of Susan G. Komen Orange County.  "Every day in Orange County, at least five women are diagnosed with breast cancer. The fundraising from Standup goes a long way to helping turn patients into survivors."

The program for this year's event is as follow:

8:00 a.m.    Registration opens

9:00 a.m.    Free standup paddleboard clinic and standup yoga clinic for all levels

9:30 a.m.    Kaiser PermanenteHealth expo, breast and skin screenings opens
10:00 a.m.  Hawaiian blessing of survivors and white dove release followed by the Sea of Pink, a ceremonial parade for all paddlers in attendance

10:30 a.m. [optional]Advanced (5K) and Intermediate (2.5K) races

11:00 a.m. [optional] Kids races and on land yoga class for all levels

11:30 a.m.  [optional] Team relay races/Happy Hour begins fsbdt with live music by Timo

12:30 p.m. Lunch served by KJ Catering

2:00 p.m.    Prizes for races and top fundraisers are announced

Presenting sponsors are Kaiser Permanente and Boardworks.  Gold sponsors are Barefoot Wine & Bubbly, Kona Brewing Co., Home Point Financial, and Palladium Hotel Group.  Silver sponsors are Maui Jim, AO Coolers and Pau Maui Vodka.  Supporting sponsor is On Point Promotions.

Since its inception in 2012, Standup for the Cure has raised more than $1 million for the Susan G. Komen organization including $495,000 for the Orange County Affiliate.  In addition, more than 1,800 women have received breast cancer and skin cancer screenings free-of-charge at Standup for the Cure events held across the United States, including in Miami, Seattle and Muskegon, Mich.

Entry fee is $35 per person for regular registration and $30 for breast cancer survivors.  Participants can register as individuals or as a team and set a fundraising goal here.  Online registration includes a complimentary pink Standup for the Cure jersey.  All-day parking is available at Newport Dunes for $5 per vehicle.  Although there will be plenty of boards available, participants are encouraged to bring their personal boards or rent them for the the full day for easier access to the water.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available.  For more information, visit the Standup for the Cure website at https://www.suftc.org/ and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Standup for the Cure:

Standup for the Cure is building a compassionate, empathetic, nationwide community to foster a healthy lifestyle while raising money for early breast cancer detection, treatment, and education. Since 2012 we've been providing free breast cancer screenings while uniting paddlers, fitness enthusiasts, yoga practitioners, medical professionals and the breast cancer community from California to Florida and Michigan to Washington in an effort to save lives.

About Susan G. Komen® and Komen Orange County

Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit while providing real-time help to those facing the disease.  Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026.  Komen was founded in 1982 by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life.  Komen Orange County is working to better the lives of those that face breast cancer in the local community.  Through events like the Komen Orange County Race for the Cure®, Komen Orange County has invested more than $40 million in community breast health programs and has helped contribute to the more than $920 million invested globally in research.  For more information, call 714-957-9157 or visit komenoc.org.

