News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NewFilmmakers LA March 24th event Spotlights Female Cinema
NFMLA celebrates their monthly film festival with a special focus on Female Cinema
Second in the night will be the west coast premier of feature film Wonder Valley, a psychedelic psychological thriller with a horror tinge centered on four young women on a trip to the desert directed by Heidi Hartwig and written by Rhianon Jones.
The finale of the evening will be a narrative shorts program that spotlights the work of members of the women directors association Film Fatales across a variety of genres, including drama, dark comedy, experimental and surrealist.
Shorts Program #1 - InFocus: Female Cinema
The Strangeness You Feel - Directed by Jackie Katzman
About the Director - Jackie Katzman was born and raised in Chicago and currently lives in Los Angeles. She is a graduate of Columbia College in Chicago. HerTV/Film credits include Family Tree, Strong Medicine, 100 girls and Totally Confused.
Still Here - Directed by Kholi Hicks
About the Director - Mentored by veteran DGA Members with extensive experience, Kholi began in the cinematography field, shooting low to medium budgeted short films and EPKs. She currently directs National branded content and narrative, while also working as a colorist in Santa Monica.
To Be Fiona - Directed by Fiona Lu
West Coast Premiere
About the Director - Fiona Lu is a New York bases animator and director. She went to School of Visual arts and majored in 2D animation. To Be Fiona is Fiona's thesis film and is her first short animated film.
The Spring - Directed by Delaney Buffett
About the Director - Delaney Buffett is a writer, director and producer living in New York City.
Local News! - Directed by Chris Keener
Los Angeles Premier
About the Director - Chris Keener is an actor, director, producer and fsbdt host for outfits like National Geographic, Discovery Channel, PBS, Dow Jones, ESPN, and the Travel Channel. He has been founder and principal of two acclaimed production companies - Goldenbear and Goodfight Media.
Dancer On the Snow - Directed by Esra Saydam
North American Premiere
About the Director - Bridging the oceanic divide between her homeland Turkey and the United States, Esra is a filmmaker with a master's degree in Columbia University Graduate Film Program. Her first feature film, Across the Sea (2014), co-directed with Nisan Dag, won multiple awards at Adana FF as well at other international festivals like Slamdance and Milano Int.
Feature Film - Wonder Valley
Wonder Valley - Directed by Heidi Hartwig
West Coast Premiere
Part psychological thriller, part horror film, Wonder Valley is an arthouse-style film that tells the tale of four young women caught up in the aftermath of a psychotropic drug trip gone wrong.
About the Director - After graduating from Emerson with a degree in film studies, Heidi Hartwig spent the first 15 years of her career working as a fashion, music and celebrity photographer. She has been working as a director internationally for the past 11 years, building an impressive and distinct portfolio of music, art and fashion videos.
Shorts Program - Film Fatales
Commercial for the Queen of Meatloaf - Directed by Dina Fiasconaro
About the Director - Dina Fiasconaro is a Baltimore screenwriter and film director. Her feature documentary, Moms and Meds, is available on Amazon. Commercial for the Queen of Meatloaf was funded by the Saul Zaentz Innovation Fund in Film and Media at Johns Hopkins University. Dina recently completed a feature screenplay as a resident at Dorland Mountain Arts Colony in California and Stowe Story Labs fellow.
Control - Directed by Kimmy Gatewood
About the Director - Kimmy is a writer, director, and producer who is currently directing for the Joel McHale Show starring Joel McHale on Netflix. She recently directed the new series Hyperlinked for Disney and YouTube Red and an episode of the new Just Add Magic Spinoff on Amazon. Her short Control (written by Alison Becker) is touring the festival circuit, having premiered at the Palm Springs Film Festival.
Bambina - Directed by Alexis Ostrander
About the Director - Alexis Ostrander is a graduate of Syracuse University and is one of five directors in the inaugural Warner Bros. Emerging Film Directors Workshop and is a participant in the first Fox Filmmakers Lab. She was one of ten directors selected for the AFI's Directing Workshop for Women and was picked as one of twenty directors to participate in the Fox Global Directors Initiative and was a drama fellow for the apprenticeship program on Homeland. Alexis was chosen for the inaugural 2016 Ryan Murphy Television's Half Foundation Mentorship Program and subsequently directed the penultimate episode of American Horror Story: Roanoke on FX.
End of the Line - Directed by Jessica Sanders
Los Angeles Premiere
Starring Simon Helberg (Big Bang Theory) and Brett Gelman (Lemon).
About the Director - Jessica Sanders is an Academy Award-nominated, Sundance and Cannes winning filmmaker and commercial director.
Additional event information is available at www.nfmla.org
Founded in 2007, NewFilmmakers Los Angeles is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. NFMLA's programs annually serve approximately 25,000 patrons in the Greater Los Angeles area. NFMLA has screened over 2,500 films from 75+ countries, highlighting local and international talent.
Contact
NewFilmmakers Los Angeles
***@nfmla.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse