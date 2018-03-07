 
Hear ye, Hear ye, Shop now online at the Millbrook Gallery!

Our collection is available online for purchase and we will ship to you anywhere in the world. Everyone loves the gift of art, now you can purchase art online by visiting our website and Facebook page. Take a look through our extensive collection.
 
TORONTO - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- The Millbrook Gallery launches their Virtual Store

Millbrook, ON- The Millbrook Gallery has opened its doors on Dec 9th, 2017 and is located in the quaint village of Millbrook, ON. The Millbrook Gallery's home is a beautifully renovated little old-fashioned shop that has a charming, warm and inviting atmosphere.  We have some incredible news! We have launched our online store for everyone to enjoy their 20th Century and Contemporary collection.

The goal is to allow all types of art collectors, from everywhere in the world the access to buy paintings and to dissolve the cumbersome barriers of travel with one click of the button.

If you are an avid art collector looking for exceptional additions to your collection or an art enthusiast considering to start your own art collection, shop at our online store. The Millbrook Gallery has over 100+ paintings in its collection and is the perfect and ideal place to procure original paintings all under $1000. The Millbrook Gallery's collection has everyone's style, taste, and budget fsbdt in mind and we are equipped to ship to anyone in the world. Take advantage of our March promotion, all online purchases will receive free shipping.

Visit https://shop.millbrookgallery.com/ and through Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/pg/themillbrookgallery/shop/?ref=page_internal to see our incredible collection.

You can follow us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/millbrook_gallery/

Christine McCulloch

For Info: (705)-932-0888

