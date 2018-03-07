News By Tag
Mental Health Expert Dr. Radu Saveanu Headlines SalusCare Luncheon
"Shattering the Stigma," presented in honor of Mental Health Month, will be at the Broadway Palm at 11:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 11 a.m.
Dr. Saveanu and his colleagues assisted a local family as they struggled to find the correct mental health diagnosis for their young adult son. Through videos and honest first-hand accounts, Dr. Saveanu and this family will share the journey that ultimately led to a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.
"We are very fortunate to have Dr. Saveanu join us for our second annual Shattering the Stigma luncheon event. He is internationally recognized for his work in mental health, and his presentation will be honest and insightful with an aim to humanize and eliminate stigma," said SalusCare President & CEO Stacey Cook-Hawk.
Dr. Saveanu is currently a professor and vice chairman for education in the University of Miami's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. He has special expertise in psychotherapy and conducts clinical research in the treatment of mood and anxiety disorders. He received his medical degree from Tufts fsbdt University Medical School. Prior to joining the University of Miami, he was chairman of the Department of Psychiatry at The Ohio State University.
Tickets are $45 with lunch and $60 with CEUs for mental health professionals and may be purchased at www.shatteringthestigma.org.
For more information, contact Todd Cordisco at (239) 791-1575.
About SalusCare, Inc.
SalusCare, Inc., is the largest, most comprehensive mental health and substance abuse treatment program in Southwest Florida, serving nearly 16,000 people per year of all ages from seven locations in Lee County. The non-profit organization offers crisis stabilization, detox, outpatient, residential treatment, community-based services and an Employee Assistance Program for more than 50 area companies. The majority of programs are accredited by CARF, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.
SalusCare services are not free. Fees are charged on a sliding scale, based on family income. In many cases, private insurance is accepted. SalusCare is a United Way partner agency.
Contact
Susan Bennett Marketing & Media, L.C.
***@susanbennett.biz
