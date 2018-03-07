News By Tag
Stronger Receives Mile2's Best ATC of 2017 for North America
Stronger is proud to announce that Stronger International is the recipient of the Best Mile2 Authorized Training Centers of 2017 for the North America Region award. Globally there are four Mile2 regions and the North America Region is the largest.
"The Mile2 partnership with Stronger International began in mid-February, so we exceeded our annual goal in less than a year," declared Deb McFadden Director of Business Development for Stronger International.
"Stronger International was a new Mile2 partner in 2017," said Suzanne O'Rourke, Mile2 Global Sales Distributor. "They have a very strong understanding in Security Training and showed true leadership in listening to their clients. Their focus on converting client needs to training solutions is process driven and focused. The result was a fantastic 1st year, great success with large opportunities and additional new opportunities that they continue to uncover.' "It has been a pleasure to welcome them to the Mile2 ATC family and see them bloom," continued O'Rourke.
"The Stronger team was excited and honored to receive the North American Partner of the Year award from Mile2. We value our partnership with Mile2 and hope to continue to help organizations worldwide with their cybersecurity and IT needs," said Heather Stratford-Geibel, CEO of Stronger International. Stronger International provides global IT, cybersecurity and compliance training and services.
"Mile2 fsbdt congratulates the best Mile2 Authorized Training Centers of 2017. This is a monumental achievement as over 100 locations around the globe compete for this prestigious award. Only one ATC in each region is chosen on an annual basis who we feel has performed to the 2nd mile," stated, Raymond Friedman, CEO of Mile2.
About Stronger International
Stronger International is a leading provider consulting, on-site, live-remote and cloud-based virtual training to help organizations in the public and private sector develop effective strategies for security awareness, (https://stronger.tech/
