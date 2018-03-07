 
Live Event Helps Women of Faith Recognize When They Are Under Spiritual Attack & Equips Them

Half-Day Event Equips Women to Stand Against An Attack on their Marriage, Children, Health or Finances
 
 
FORT MILL, S.C. - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- LaVondilyn Watson San Kitts, author of Be Vigilant: How to Recognize an Attack of the Enemy & Prepare Yourself for Battle, will be hosting a live half-day seminar on April 7th, 2018 from 9am – 12N at The Heritage International Ministries Conference Center in Fort Mill, SC. The event is open to 100 women of faith from Fort Mill, SC and the surrounding areas. Both General Admission and VIP Admission are available and include an autographed copy of her new book release, Be Vigilant.

The live faith-based seminar, based on the book, was created to help women of faith recognize when they are under spiritual attack. "We have to be able to determine the difference between every day problems and an all-out attack on our lives," says San Kitts. "The enemy doesn't respond to tears and frustration! We must properly prepare ourselves for battle and fight with spiritual weapons."

In the 3-hour information-packed seminar, San Kitts will be teaching the 6 "Red Flags" that Warn of a Spiritual Attack, 8 "Doors" the Enemy Uses to Come into Your Life & Home, The 5 Weapons of Mass Destruction (and How to Use Them), and How to "Clean Sweep" Your Home & Body of Unclean Spirits.

"We don't usually get coaching like this in church. Spiritual attacks are often mentioned, but oftentimes no practical steps are taught to recognize them or stand against them. This equipping is so very necessary, especially now when the enemy is strategically attacking our marriages, children, health and finances. To not recognize an attack renders you powerless, but we have been given all power!" says San Kitts. This coaching will help women of faith to tap into their strength and power and walk in the spiritual authority they have been given, instead fsbdt of succumbing to fear, depression and defeat.

LaVondilyn Watson San Kitts has published 6 books, including Be Vigilant, and has been speaking to Christian audiences for over 13 years. She just recently spoke at the Remnant Warriors Global, Inc. Warriors Arise Women's Conference, held at Elevation Church in January, 2018.

General Admission to Be Vigilant LIVE! Charlotte is $35. The VIP Admission is $60 and includes a bonus Q&A panel, catered lunch, and event t-shirt. Online registration opened on Friday, March 9th, 2018 at www.onFIAministries.com. The event will be held from 9AM – 12N at The Heritage International Ministries Center at 375 Star Light Dr,, Fort Mill, SC 29715. The event is open to all women of faith regardless of denomination.

