Live Event Helps Women of Faith Recognize When They Are Under Spiritual Attack & Equips Them
Half-Day Event Equips Women to Stand Against An Attack on their Marriage, Children, Health or Finances
The live faith-based seminar, based on the book, was created to help women of faith recognize when they are under spiritual attack. "We have to be able to determine the difference between every day problems and an all-out attack on our lives," says San Kitts. "The enemy doesn't respond to tears and frustration!
In the 3-hour information-
"We don't usually get coaching like this in church. Spiritual attacks are often mentioned, but oftentimes no practical steps are taught to recognize them or stand against them. This equipping is so very necessary, especially now when the enemy is strategically attacking our marriages, children, health and finances. To not recognize an attack renders you powerless, but we have been given all power!" says San Kitts. This coaching will help women of faith to tap into their strength and power and walk in the spiritual authority they have been given, instead fsbdt of succumbing to fear, depression and defeat.
LaVondilyn Watson San Kitts has published 6 books, including Be Vigilant, and has been speaking to Christian audiences for over 13 years. She just recently spoke at the Remnant Warriors Global, Inc. Warriors Arise Women's Conference, held at Elevation Church in January, 2018.
General Admission to Be Vigilant LIVE! Charlotte is $35. The VIP Admission is $60 and includes a bonus Q&A panel, catered lunch, and event t-shirt. Online registration opened on Friday, March 9th, 2018 at www.onFIAministries.com. The event will be held from 9AM – 12N at The Heritage International Ministries Center at 375 Star Light Dr,, Fort Mill, SC 29715. The event is open to all women of faith regardless of denomination.
