HomeAid to host Mighty Ground Film Premiere in Orange County
Nonprofit Partnering with Documentary Producers on National Tour
Mighty Ground is a new documentary that follows the journey of a gifted singer-songwriter Ronald Troy Collins, a man experiencing homelessness on the streets of Skid Row in Los Angeles, and the impact he makes on those he encounters. It provides a living example of redemption and how the kindness of strangers can transform people's lives. It world-premiered at the prestigious Los Angeles Film Festival last June and recently won the Audience Award at Calgary International Film Festival.
As it plays at film festivals across North America, Mighty Ground is holding events with HomeAid chapters around the country to screen the film, followed by a Q&A session with the film's producers. This national tour is being sponsored by Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Orange County will be the 5th stop on an 8 city tour. HomeAid chapter locations that have already featured the film include Los Angeles, Playa Vista, San Diego, and Denver, CO. After the March 22nd event at Laguna Beach, the final three locations will be Austin, TX, Portland, OR, and San Jose, CA.
On March 22nd, the event will be held at Seven Degrees in Laguna Beach, CA at 6:00 pm (Catering by Kitchen in the Canyon), with the film screening beginning at 7:00 pm.
For more information on the Orange County event, visit: https://www.homeaidoc.org/
About HomeAid America
HomeAid is a leading national nonprofit provider of housing for homeless families and individuals with 18 chapters in 12 states across the country. HomeAid has completed over 500 housing projects nationwide at a value of more than $220 million, of which nearly 50 percent has been donated by the building industry. HomeAid currently has 50 additional projects in development across the country. HomeAid's facilities have housed over 300,000 previously homeless people over the years, as well as provided a location for services that help these people get back on their feet. For more information about HomeAid, call 1-888-3HOMEAID or visit www.homeaid.org
About fsbdt HomeAid Orange County
HomeAid Orange County, the founding chapter of HomeAid America, was created in 1989 by the Building Industry Association of Southern California, Orange County Chapter. HomeAid has successfully completed 61 building and renovating development projects throughout Orange County, that have added 1,560 beds across the entire homeless Continuum of Care spectrum, providing facilities that range from emergency shelters, to transitional/
About Mighty Ground
There are more than 57,000 people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles; Mighty Ground is the story of one of them. In the film, Ronald Troy Collins makes his way through the days by singing to people on the streets of downtown Los Angeles. As with most experiencing homelessness, Ronald is nearly invisible to the majority of passers-by. But those who stop to listen find themselves captivated by the depth of his prophetic voice, and personality. To learn more, visit: www.mightyground.com
Contact
Amanda Genakos, HomeAid, agenakos@homeaid.org
Kristin Schlick, HomeAid OC, kristin@homeaidoc.org
***@homeaid.org
