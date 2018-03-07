 
Industry News





SEED Annual 5K Run/Walk To Be Held In College Park April 14, 2018

Join us for a Community Health Fair in Partnership with La Clínica Del Pueblo
 
 
SEED 5k Run/Walk Scavenger Hunt and Health Fair
SEED 5k Run/Walk Scavenger Hunt and Health Fair
 
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Sowing Empowerment and Economic Development (SEED) Inc., a Prince George's County-based community nonprofit is holding its 3rd Annual 5K Run/Walk on April 14th along beautiful Lake Artemesia/Northeast Trail in College Park, Maryland.

SEED provides emergency food, services, education and financial empowerment to families and communities throughout Prince George's County, MD. The 3rd Annual event will bring together residents, families and athletes to support the organizations' ongoing nutrition and educational programs.

"Nearly 100 runners, walkers, families and youth teams participate in our annual move-into-Spring fundraising event," said SEED President Lisa Butler McDougal.  "This is an excellent way to get moving while supporting SEED's mission of empowering families through good nutrition and health awareness while working to reduce obesity."

La Clinica Del Pueblo is joining SEED as a sponsor of the Community Health Fair in the College Park Community Center, which is the starting and end point of the race. Participants will have the opportunity to receive free blood pressure checks, nutrition information and participate in fitness activities.  Youth of all ages will also enjoy participating in a fun-filled scavenger hunt to win some giveaways and door prizes. This event focuses on raising awareness about the devastating health, social, and economic impact of childhood obesity, encouraging behavior change among children and families and exposing community members to fun physical activity.

"One of our six key values is community and, as an organization dedicated to empower and strengthen people through quality healthcare, La Clínica Del Pueblo is proud to partner with SEED Inc., for the community health fair," said Alicia Wilson, Executive Director of  La Clínica Del Pueblo.

Participants are encouraged to fsbdt register in advance.  Children 12 years and under are free to attend. Supporters don't have to live in the Prince George's County area to participate in the SEED 5k Run/Walk. Anyone can be a virtual runner/walker and complete a 5K course in their hometown. This allows participants to be with SEED in spirit and help bring awareness to the health, social and economic impact of obesity in families,

"We're encouraging corporations, community and civic organizations, churches and Greek letter organizations to form a team and complete the course to help others," McDougal added.

The SEED 5k Run/Walk will begin at 8:00 AM at the College Park Community Center, 5051 Pierce Ave College Park, MD 20740 (https://maps.google.com/?q=5051+Pierce+Ave+College+Park,+...). For registration and partnership information, visit the SEED 5k Run/Walk website at https://wizathon.com/seed5krunwalk/ for further information.

*SEED is a community nonprofit organization headquartered in Prince George's County, Maryland. For over 13 years we've provided emergency food, clothing, education and training while promoting self-sufficiency and empowerment directly to low- to moderate-income families in and outside of the beltway.  More than 5,000 households were served by the organzation's Maryland and Detroit, MI locations in 2017.

La Clínica del Pueblo is a non-profit, federally qualified health center that serves the Latino and immigrant populations of the Washington, DC metro area. Our goal is to provide culturally appropriate health services, focusing on those most in need.

Contact
Avery Jones
***@seedinc.org
Source:Sowing Empowerment and Economic Development Inc.,
Email:***@seedinc.org Email Verified
