The Launch of DocCharge App: A Physician Productivity Platform

Florida-based physician productivity app rapidly improving revenue for physicians, medical practices and billing companies.
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - March 12, 2018 - PRLog -- DocCharge is announcing the launch of an innovative technology platform, created for physicians to save time and increase productivity. DocCharge is a cloud-based system, allowing physicians to manage their out of office rounds from anywhere. It's HIPAA compliant, with industry-leading security and redundant back-ups.

The app allows physicians to capture patient billings, communicate with their office, and maximize revenue by avoiding lost charges. DocCharge has been designed to bring success to the physician, medical practice, and billing company.

During DocCharges trial phase, physicians saved 30-60 minutes per day with the app's easy to use charge capture system (with an equivalent value of approximately $52,000). The app also helped eliminate denials by ensuring accurate coding. DocCharge app users saw a reduction in account receivable days by providing billing data to billers in real time, instead of the average submission of 7-10 days. Billers also saw an improvement when inputting data.Typically, a biller would take on average 12 minutes to input data and with the help of DocCharge it's down to 3 minutes, an incredible 75% increase in productivity!

All fsbdt new users receive 30 days of FREE trial, no credit card required to sign up and may cancel anytime. This is an attractive way for innovative physicians to try out a new medical application that can save them time and improve their revenue.

About DocCharge: Be productive again! Practice analytics, mobile charge capture, HIPAA compliant messaging, and tools for billers. DocCharge is a mobile physician productivity platform enabling physicians and clinicians to save time by efficiently capture patient billings, communicate with back office and maximize revenue by avoiding lost charges using real-time analytics on a mobile device. DocCharge is transforming healthcare data into useful and actionable insights, thereby allowing partner subscribers to focus their resources on the core business of providing high quality patient care. For more information, visit www.DocCharge.com (https://doccharge.com/), email: contact@DocCharge.com.

Contact
Roxana Vlad
***@gmail.com
End
