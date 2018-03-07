News By Tag
Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire Annual Wine Women & Shoes
"Last year we raised more than $150 thousand and we have worked hard to help make this year's fundraiser supporting the Ronald McDonald House our best ever," said Bill Sorochak, executive director. "We are expecting a sell-out crowd of more than 600 guests for a fabulous evening of sip-sational wines, fabulous shopping, charming 'Shoe Guys' and savory foods."
Kicking off at 6:00 p.m., VIP ticket holders will be allowed early access to the Hyatt's Harborside Room (the glass room on River Street) to peruse items for sale and get first dibs on the coveted Keys-to-the-
"We say that this event can change your shoes but its real mission is to change lives," Sorochak added. "One hundred percent of the funds raised in the Coastal Empire stays here to help our residents cope with the stress and expense of daily living while trying to be close and emotionally strong for their child. In 2017, we provided 4,270 family night stays at the Ronald McDonald House. An event like this can provide 1,600 of those family-night stays."
Sorochak projects proceeds from this year's Wine Women & Shoes may top previous years due, in part, to the continued support from local McDonald's restaurant owners and operators as well as the dedication of partners since the event's inception – Ameris Bank, Dr. Corinne Howington of Low Country Dermatology and Cecilia Russo Marketing.
Tickets are now on sale and sponsor opportunities are also available. For tickets or more information, contact Bill Sorochak at bill@rmhccoastalempire.org or visit http://www.winewomenandshoes.com/
MORE ABOUT WINE WOMEN & SHOES
Wine Women & Shoes is the brainchild of Napa Valley vintner, Elaine Honig. While chatting with a girlfriend about the growing popularity of wine and food pairing events, they jokingly said, "Wine and shoe pairings would be a lot more fun!" And they were right. WW&S events are now in 50 cities across fsbdt the country, and they have raised more than $22,000,000 for women and children's causes. Wine Women & Shoes fundraisers create an opportunity for partnerships between charities, wineries, shoe and accessory retailers, corporate sponsors and women in the community. In addition to raising money, these events raise awareness for charities, increase sales for wineries and retail partners, and provide community outreach for corporate sponsors. For more information, visit www.winewomenandshoes.com/
MORE ABOUT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF THE COASTAL EMPIRE
The mission of Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire is to create, find and support programs that directly enhance the health and well-being of children and families. The Savannah Ronald McDonald House has thirteen bedrooms and operates on a waiting list most of the year. The House provides a "home away from home" for families who live more than thirty miles away and who have a critically ill or injured child receiving treatment at Memorial Children's Hospital, Candler Hospital, or where needed in the Coastal Empire.
MEDIA CONTACT
Cecilia Russo
Cecilia Russo Marketing
info@crussomarketing.com
912-665-0005
