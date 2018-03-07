News By Tag
Dr. Debbie Stout Named 2018 Woman of Distinction
About Dr. Stout:
Many years ago Debra Stout left a lucrative management career in the Southern California teen retail clothing industry to earn her Doctorate degree in Psychology. She has since established herself as an advocate for those in need in Orange County. Dr. Stout specializes in all aspects of community development work with an emphasis in the areas of positive youth development and resiliency as well as homelessness issues and collaboration. She strongly advocates approaches that involve youth and college students in all levels and steps of the prevention and intervention process in our communities. In many ways, Dr. Stout mentors in her college aged young adults exactly what she has done for herself.
Dr. Stout spent over 6 years working for the Orange County Department of Education's alcohol, tobacco and other drug use and violence prevention programs. In that capacity, Debbie coordinated a nationally acclaimed gang prevention and intervention program in conjunction with the Boys and Girls Club of Westminster.
Dr. Stout is currently involved in DoctorS Nonprofit Consulting, a company she co-founded with her husband Dr. Dallas Stout in 2004. In this capacity they work with numerous non-profit programs across the County to help them excel at serving their clients, research and evaluate their work, fundraise and train their staff among many other things. A considerable amount of pro bono work is done each year in addition to an impressive list of annual donations made to these causes as well.
Dr. Stout has been a member of the faculty at California State University Fullerton since 2006 where she teaches courses in both the graduate program in Counseling and the undergraduate department of Child & Adolescent Studies. She is also a member of the faculty at the University fsbdt of the Rockies where she teaches in their graduate program in Psychology.
In 2008, after the birth of her daughter, Debbie made the decision to do less work at the County level and more work in her own community of Fullerton. Part of that decision occurred in December of 2010 when Dr. Stout stepped down as the Co-Chair of the Violence Prevention Coalition of Orange County (VPCOC) after 8 years of dedicated service.
Most recently, in 2015 Dr. Stout became the Executive Director of the Fullerton Collaborative. Founded in 1989, the Fullerton Collaborative is a cooperative of executive directors, educators, activists, community service leaders and volunteers dedicated to building and supporting a healthy cohesive community. In this capacity Debbie coordinates all of the Collaborative's programs, projects, grants, and events, including the annual "Faces of Fullerton" and the new bi-annual "Community Collaboration Conferences"
Any day of the week, Dr. Stout can be found on a conference call or out in the community meeting with some individual or group about the issues that face our community today such as homelessness, educational attainment, and healthy lifestyles just to name a few. She has become a tireless advocate of people working together collaboratively to make good things happen for the very community where she has lived, worked and volunteered for over 23 years now.
For more info see http://www.doctorSconsulting.org
